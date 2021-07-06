RailRecipe Delivers Food in Train From FSSAI Approved Restaurants at 600+ major Railway Stations

RailRecipe today announced to deliver tasty, hygienic, and delicious restaurant food in train at more than 600+ major Railway Stations across India.

Delhi, India, 2021-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ — Imran Khan (Amiure International Pvt Ltd., CEO) announcing today to deliver hygienic, tasty, and quick food on train journey for train passenger. Now all Indian railways passengers can order online food in train with Authorized IRCTC E-catering Partner RailRecipe Official Website and Mobile App. The IR witnessed about 250 % jump in online ticket booking as Indian mostly states (Delhi, UP, MP, Chattisgarh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttrakhand, Gujarat, Maharasthra, Odissa, and Jharkhand) have relaxed lockdown restrictions (unlock). So Today RailRecipe announcing to deliver food in train

RailRecipe Delivers daily 2000+ quality food orders with their FSSAI approved Restaurants food partners across India at major Railway Stations.

RailRecipe understands the taste and preferences when it comes to online food orders on the train. With this very reason, we have partnered with restaurants who serve a wider range of food options, thus offering you choices like never before.

Authorised IRCTC E-Catering Partner RailRecipe is an e-commerce IT vertical of Amiure International Ltd in Food & Beverage (F&B) Sector. Authorised IRCTC E-Catering Partner RailRecipe is an e-catering brand owned by Amiure International Pvt. Ltd. RailRecipe rose up in the wake of demand for delicious and hygienic online food in train journey across India. By creating a niche of best in class, FSSAI approved restaurant partner network across India, RailRecipe has ensured to offer best in class dining experience while your order online food in train with us.

RailRecipe, an e-catering service provider offering fresh food delivery on train across 600+ locations across India. People traveling via Indian Railways can now book meals online during the train journey via Authorised IRCTC E-Catering Partner RailRecipe website, Mobile App or on call at 8448440386.

For Order Visit: www.railrecipe.com or call: 844-844-0386