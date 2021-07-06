International Conference on Clinical Cardiology & Congenital Heart Disease

Exploring New Research and Frontiers in Heart Care

Posted on 2021-07-06 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Paris, France, 2021-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ — Heart 2022 welcomes all the eminent professional scholars, researchers and beloved students to be a part of this “INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON CLINICAL CARDIOLOGY & CONGENITAL HEART DISEASE scheduled on FEBRUARY 07-08, 2022 | PARIS | FRANCE. With individuals from around the world zeroed in on finding a few solutions concerning Cardiology, this is your single most clear chance to achieve the best amassing of people from the mending focuses, Universities, Heart Associations, and so forth…

Theme“Exploring New Research and Frontiers in Heart Care

https://www.heart.scientexconference.com/

 

For Researchers and Faculty Members:

  •        Speaker Presentations
  •        Poster Display
  •        Symposium hosting (4-5 member team)
  •        Workshop organizing

 

For Universities, Associations & Societies:

  •        Association Partnering
  •        Collaboration proposals
  •        Academic Partnering
  •        Group Participation

 

For Students and Research Scholars:

  •        Poster Competition (Winner will get Best Poster Award)
  •        Young Researcher Forum (YRF Award to the best presenter)
  •        Student Attendee
  •        Group registrations

 

For Business Delegates:

  •        Speaker Presentations
  •        Symposium hosting
  •        Book Launch event
  •        Networking opportunities
  •        Audience participation

 

For Product Manufacturers:

  •        Exhibitor and Vendor booths
  •        Sponsorship’s opportunities
  •        Product launch
  •        Workshop organizing
  •        Scientific Partnering
  •        Marketing and Networking with clients

 

Target Audience: 

Cardiology Students, ScientistsCardiology ResearchersCardiology Faculty; Cardiovascular Physicians; Medical CollegesCardiology Associations and Societies, Business Entrepreneurs; Training Institutes; Software making associations; Manufacturing Medical Devices Companies; Data Management; Medical EngineersHeart Care Nutrionist

 

Scientific Highlights

Attendees will have the following benefits:

  • Exclusive Sessions and Panel discussions on latest innovations in Clinical Cardiology and Heart Disease
  • Lectures by the active Investigators
  • Keynote forums by Renowned Speakers
  • Plenary Speaker Forum
  • Poster Sessions on latest Innovation in all the relevant Areas
  • Panel discussions and interactive sessions.
  • Open Innovation Challenges
  • Poster Sessions on every career stage
  • YRF (Young Research Forum)
  • B2B Meetings
  • Global Networking with 50+ Countries
  • Novel techniques to benefit your cardiology research
  • Best platform for Global business and Networking opportunities
  • Meet the editors of refereed cardiology journals, Society and Heart Association members across the Globe
  • Excellent platform to showcase the latest products in Cardiology and affiliates

 

E: heart@scientexevents.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution