Why Building a Strong Relationship with Your PR Firm Is Important

New York, NY, 2021-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ — As the CEO of JMG PR, I believe having a strong relationship with our clients is as equally important as the work we produce on a daily basis. It’s a belief I consistently emphasize to my team and one that I hope our client’s stress to there’s as well. It is, after all, a partnership, and there is a shared responsibility amongst both sides to cultivate that relationship.

When we start working with a new client, it’s important that my team and I are upfront with what we plan to deliver. It’s in those early days that you begin to set the tone and start building the foundation for which you plan to expand as time goes on. l believe it’s beneficial to both us and our client to lay out the expectations we have of them, what we need in order to achieve desired results and to do it effectively, right from the start. The client / PR relationship is long-term and accomplishing the results we’re hired for takes time. No matter the PR firm, there is always going to be somewhat of an educational learning curve. Remember, Rome wasn’t built in a day!

As we learn more about the company we’ve been hired to take to the next level, they too are learning about the PR process and how it works in relation to their company’s overall success. That’s why making a connection early on is essential. It’s something I always hope a potential client’s leadership team understands as we prepare to enter into a new, working relationship. Which makes me think, if I feel strongly about building a connection with my client from day one, do they feel the same way? To show your PR team you’re committed to fostering a successful relationship and achieving success together, I’ve shared some tips on how to get the most out of your new partnership.

Set Clear Expectations

This is a conversation that must be had right from the get-go. Articulating your company’s goals and expectations will allow both parties to be on the same page and your PR team will have a greater understanding of what it is you’re looking to accomplish. They in turn can provide you with a roadmap of how they plan to help you achieve success.

Communication is a two-way street

The foundation of any relationship is communication and that too rings true in business. Make sure the lines of communication are open, especially when it relates to the sharing of information. Be available when necessary for things like brainstorming sessions with your PR point person, as well as for interviews with outside media. Journalists work on deadlines, so when PR needs information from you, they’re looking for it stat!

Assign a point person

It’s a good idea to designate a spokesperson, an expert voice who can represent the company. You’ll want to ensure that person is also comfortable speaking in front of a camera. If not, media training is something your PR team can work with you on perfecting. Another great reason for designating a spokesperson is to eliminate any miscommunication or conflicting instructions or information. Like the saying, “too many cooks in the kitchen,” if you have multiple people going back and forth on something, there’s a good chance the overall goal may be affected. Having a dedicated person to deliver feedback to their team, along with being the first line of communication with yours, will help maintain a clear flow of information.

Build trust

Your PR team is an extension of your own team, and so there has to be trust in order to see success. While you may be an expert in your designated field, keep in mind they too are experts in theirs. It’s one of the reasons why you’ve hired them in the first place. You’re not an expert in PR and that’s OK, you’re going to learn. Trust in the team you’ve hired and trust in the process and plans they set forward. Transparency is also key to an overall successful relationship. And keep in mind it works both ways; your PR point person should also be clear with you on the plans they’ve put in place, both in the short and long term.

Be Open to New Ideas

You’ve hired PR for their expertise, and you want results so when it comes to the ideas they set forth, be open, and look at them from a fresh perspective. There are times when new and transformational concepts can feel scary, especially when you’re stepping outside your comfort zone, but from a PR perspective, it’s our job to take a client’s business to the next level, and sometimes that requires stepping outside the box. It’s why you hired PR in the first place – you want innovative ideas, and the goal of PR should be to set your business apart from the competition using the most effective methods and strategies. You’ve invested the time into finding the right PR firm to represent your company, now it’s shared responsibility to cultivate the relationship. Here at JMG PR, I can honestly say our clients are an extension of our team, they’re part of our family.