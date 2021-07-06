LuxuryFacts Launches LF Shop – A Curated Destination for Artisan Brands & Discerning Consumers

New Delhi, India, 2021-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ — As the world adjusts to a new reality in a post-pandemic world, where consumer preferences and decisions have taken a 360° turn, the landscape of the luxury industry has changed drastically as well. The millennial and Gen Z consumers, specifically, have a new, refined definition of luxury and luxury shopping.

Understanding this changing landscape, and to offer a new platform to such cognizant consumers, LuxuryFacts has launched LF Shop, an online luxury store offering a curated selection of luxury brands and products that follow the diktats of design originality, eco-consciousness, functionality, and impeccable craftsmanship.

“The luxury consumer today is very different from that of 10 years ago. Their motivations for selecting a purchase are more in tune with the world dynamics. We keep that in mind while handpicking partners for this exciting, new journey we have embarked on,” said Soumya Jain Agarwal, Chief Editor & CEO of LuxuryFacts.

LF Shop has started with five, immensely beautiful brands: Devina Juneja (a sustainable leather fashion & accessories brand); Ikkis (a tableware & kitchenware brand that remoulds classic Indian vessels); Baula (a Colombian luxury brand making handbags with eco-friendly leather alternatives); Arbor Décor (a space saving, flexible, luxe furniture brand); and Celes-Te (an Indian brand offering exquisite tea blends).

These homegrown brands are as globally conscious as the customer they are targeting, with each having a specific, unique quality.

LuxuryFacts started as an editorial portal serving credible, highly researched global news, reviews, features and interviews to the luxury diaspora. Offering an option for luxury shopping was the next natural step for the company, as it slowly becomes a one-stop destination for young luxury consumers looking to make conscious, well-thought off choices.

LF Shop contrasts from other online luxury stores due to its selection of products and brands. Ms. Agarwal expands: “Our editorial standards have always been very high. We have never followed the usual rules of marketing where quantity defines success. We have always striven for quality. Luxury has always been about exclusivity for us. In that spirit, our luxury store also follows the concept of slow living – our partner brands advocate that through their long-lasting products, while we advocate that by increasing our selection of products very gradually, only after going through rigourous considerations.”

An online luxury store that is set to redefine the rules of luxury shopping, LF Shop invites customers and brands alike to visit the seamless, simplified portal for a visual journey.

Visit us at shop.luxuryfacts.com. For any questions, concerns or requests, email LuxuryFacts at response@luxuryfacts.com

About LuxuryFacts

LuxuryFacts started in 2010 when international luxury brands were introducing themselves to India, a country that instinctively knew the meaning of true luxury. Started as an editorial portal, LuxuryFacts now offers online luxury shopping as well. The portal receives 420,000+ pageviews every month with most readership coming from United States of America, India, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and Canada.