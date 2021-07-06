World Conference “Global Crisis. It already affects each of us ”online on July 24, 2021 organized by the international public movement Allatra

Melbourne, Australia, 2021-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ — The conference entitled “Global Crisis. This already concerns each of us ”on July 24, which will see, among the protagonists, international personalities who will discuss with each other fundamental issues for our existence.

The conference, organized by the ALLATRA IPM Movement, born in 2011 as a non-profit and non-partisan association of volunteers who aspire to put their qualities into the service of humanity by putting the latter at the top of the scale of values.

One of ALLATRA’s goals is to implement worldwide a model of Creative Society, which is a society, where Human Life is the main value. In order to achieve this aim, spheres of ALLATRA’s activity include distribution of vital and urgent information through an unprecedented network based on thousands of multimedia channels and multiple platforms. Information is translated by volunteers to more than 60 languages of the world.

Among the initiatives that the Creative Society has set itself, there are conferences and undoubtedly the one concerning the global crisis cannot leave us indifferent. Among the names that will take part in this important discussion are the Hungarian philosopher Ervin Laszlo, considered the founder of general systems theory and currently an advisor to the Director General of UNESCO, as well as being a member of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences and author of books fundamentals such as Man and the universe, the immortal mind and Goals for humanity; Thomas Straub, Swiss professor of International management at the Graduate School of Economics and Management of the University of Geneva and Avraham Loeb, an Israeli-American physicist who also deals with astrophysics and cosmology.

Loeb is a professor of natural sciences at Harvard University, has long served as chairman of the Harvard astronomy department, founder and director of the Harvard Black Hole Initiative, and director of the Institute for Theory and Computation at the Harvard-Smithsosian Center for Astrophysics.

These are just among the illustrious names who will participate in the online conference organized by volunteers from all over the world who want to be responsible for their own lives and that of future generations, also focusing on our creative abilities as driving forces for the formulation of targeted and structured answers to problems of which we have been talking about for decades but to which we have not yet given serious solutions such as: climate crisis, environmental degradation, economic crisis, unemployment risks related to technical and digital revolution, etc.

All related issues, which will be addressed in this and other international conferences organized by this new reality that seriously aims to understand what are the flaws in our society and to improve it starting from the individual.

Contacts

Coordinator of the Creative Society Project in the U.S.A. Olga Schmidt, mail to conferences@allatrunites.com, cell. +1 (650) 381-9499

Coordinator of the Creative Society Project in Italy, Irina Bezverhni, Cell: +39 3290794082

info@allatraunites.com

For more info

www.allatraunites.com

https://allatraunites.com/global-crisis-this-already-affects-everyone