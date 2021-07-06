Wilmington, NC, USA, 2021-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ — People who are struggling with anything in life are often at a crossroad wondering what next step to take. Enter Beyond Pain and Suffering, a comprehensive resource with practical tools and strategies for a higher quality of life from someone who has had to adapt to major adversity on many occasions.

Tom Seaman is no stranger to adversity. In 2001, he lost everything when he developed a severe painful movement disorder called dystonia. He also gained, and lost, 150 pounds during the time he was learning to manage his completely new life. In the past 20 years, Tom has gone through major changes from literally living on his floor all day in pain and involuntary muscle contractions, morbid obesity, and severe anxiety and depression, to becoming a professional certified life coach and author of 2 books, the first of which he published in 2015 that was recognized by the Michael J Fox Foundation and added to their list of suggested resources.

His latest book, Beyond Pain and Suffering: Adapting to Adversity and Life Challenges, was published in March of 2021. This book is thorough and comprehensive, addressing many issues plaguing people today, especially as we strive to return to normalcy with the Covid pandemic. This book functions as a resource for people who are struggling with any challenge, covering topics such as pain and pain management, anxiety, depression, fear, isolation, grief, relationships, skills for daily living with emotional and physical battles, stress and stress management, and daily coping skills for managing everyday challenges that are part and parcel of any life.

Publication Date: March 11, 2021

Price: $19.95 – Amazon and www.TomSeaman.com

Format: 6×9 Paperback and Kindle

Contact: Tom Seaman (910) 231-0576; Tom@TomSeaman.com

REVIEWS

“What an uplifting, encouraging, helpful, hit-home read!! Not only is the author well versed in what he writes about, but has hands on experiences – been there, done that – and can relate to people struggling with issues of any kind.”

“Highly recommend this book for anyone going through any type of struggle whether physical or emotional. The author does an excellent job making the reader feel understood, less alone, and hopeful that things can and will improve. His compassion permeates throughout.”

I’ve read other self-help books and found them to be quite dry and lecture-y. That is not Tom’s style. He writes in a manner that is easy to read, interesting and leaving the reader wanting more. His books are full of valuable tips and information.”