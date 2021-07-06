Angels on Call Offers Compassionate In-Home Care

Philadelphia PA, 2021-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ — Angels on Call is pleased to announce they offer compassionate in-home care to help seniors take care of their needs while they age in place. The caring, compassionate caregivers provide the companionship and personalized care each of their clients needs to stay safe and healthy at home.

For many families, hiring an in-home caregiver from Angels on Call is more affordable than putting their loved one in a senior living facility where they may feel as if they’ve lost their independence. While caring for seniors, these caregivers provide the emotional and physical support they need to take care of their daily tasks, take their medications on the appropriate schedule, build a companionship relationship to prevent loneliness, and more. Their team can help with house cleaning, meal preparation, and more. With one-on-one attention, seniors get the level of care they deserve.

Too often, taking care of an aging loved one who wants to remain in their homes falls on the family. While many family members don’t mind helping out, it can take a significant emotional toll, as well as conflict with their regular obligations, such as caring for children or working outside the home. With the help of Angels on Call, families can rest assured their loved one is in good hands.

Anyone interested in learning about the compassionate home care offered can find out more by visiting the Angels on Call website or calling 1-888-432-1070.

Angels on Call : Angels on Call is an in-home senior care service provider who thoroughly vets their caregivers and ensures they have the skills and compassion required to provide the best quality care. They put their clients first with customized, one-on-one attention and assistance with their daily tasks. Families can rest assured their aging family member is safe and healthy in the comfort of their own home.

