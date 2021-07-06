Ophthalmic Eye Shield Market Sale Gained Massive Traction In Last Few Years And Estimated To Continue Till 2028

The latest Fact.MR Report on Ophthalmic Eye Shield Market gives a 360-degree view of this market. It provides reliable data on drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market.

Ophthalmic Eye Shield Market Introduction

Eye shields are advised for use in the eye while a periorbital surgery to avoid any injury to the globe. Ophthalmic eye shields are used for postoperative ocular protection.

Ophthalmic eye shields protect the cornea and retina while any eye surgery or laser treatment. Ophthalmic eye shields are highly preferred for cataract surgeries in the elder population and blepharitis correction especially for children. According to WHO, The World Health Organization, there are approximately 18 million people who are bilaterally blind with cataract worldwide.

This represents almost half of the global cases of blindness in the world. Cataract is the leading cause of blindness and is one of the most important causes of visual impairment globally. Rising cases of cataract because of rise in geriatric population is the major factor leading to the need of ophthalmic eye shields.

Ophthalmic Eye Shield Market: Drivers

Growing incidence of eye diseases and certain eye related ailments are driving the market for ophthalmic eye shield globally. Increase in prevalence and incidence cases for age-dependant macular degeneration, cataract, color blindness correction, macular edema and glaucoma are expected to drive the market for ophthalmic eye shields over the forecast period.

Rise in geriatric population is also driving the market for ophthalmic eye shield owing it increased population of people undergoing eye correction procedures.

However, certain risk of complications like infections or allergies because of the eye shield material or the lubricant used by the doctor might hinder the market growth for ophthalmic eye shield over the forecast period.

Ophthalmic eye shields still being debated on regarding having a comfortable surgery with or without them. This might also hinder the market growth for ophthalmic eye shields over the forecast period.

Ophthalmic Eye Shield Market: Regional Outlook

One of the vital factors which is driving the North America market for Ophthalmic Eye Shield is the growing awareness about the availability of Ophthalmic Eye Shield for treatment of various eye diseases and related ailments.

North America’s ophthalmic eye shield market is also expected to grow at a fast rate owing it to good healthcare spending and healthcare infrastructure. China is one of the leading regions for ophthalmic eye shield market because of high cataract population and consistent rise in geriatric population.

Ophthalmic Eye Shield Market: Key Players

The major market participants operating in the global Ophthalmic Eye Shield Market are AJL OPHTHALMIC, S.A, Surgistar, Inc., FCI, Jardon Eye Prosthetics, BAUSCH & LOMB INCORPORATED,

Gulden Ophthalmics, NanoVision, Dsa Exports and Univet. Companies are improving their product range by focusing on developing light weighted eye shields.

Ophthalmic Eye Shield Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global Ophthalmic Eye Shield Market can be segmented on the basis of material type, sterility, usability, size, end users and geography.

Based on Material type, the global Ophthalmic Eye Shield Market is segmented as:

Aluminium Ophthalmic Eye Shield

Stainless Steel Ophthalmic Eye Shield

Plastic Ophthalmic Eye Shield

Others

Based on Usability, the global Ophthalmic Eye Shield Market is segmented as:

Disposable Ophthalmic Eye Shield

Reusable Ophthalmic Eye Shield

Based on Size, the global Ophthalmic Eye Shield Market is segmented as:

Adult sized Ophthalmic Eye Shield

Children sized Ophthalmic Eye Shield

Based on end users, the global Ophthalmic Eye Shield Market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Ophthalmology Centers

Others

