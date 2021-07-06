Disposable Ophthalmic Surgical Products Market Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast till 2028

The growing prevalence of diabetes is another indirect clinical driver of the disposable ophthalmic surgical products market as it is accountable for a large number of retinopathies accounting for nearly 7.7 million cases. Almost 29 million Americans have diabetes affecting 12.3% of adults age 20 and older. The growing focus of governments towards elimination of cataract and the inclusion of cataract surgery in health plans in many developing nations is also expected to drive the demand for disposable ophthalmic surgical products.

Disposable Ophthalmic Surgical Products Market: Segmentation

The global disposable ophthalmic surgical products market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel and region.

Based on product type, the global disposable ophthalmic surgical products market is segmented into the following:

Medication Solutions and Ocular Dyes Ocular Sealants Ocular Anaesthetics Others

Instruments Drapes and Dressings Sutures Eye Shields Cautery Pencils, Knives and Blades Other Disposable Instruments



Based on distribution channel, the global disposable ophthalmic surgical products market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Disposable Ophthalmic Surgical Products Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key vendors operating in the global disposable ophthalmic surgical products market are Bausch + Lomb Incorporated, Alcon (Novartis International AG), DTR Medical Ltd, Sterimedix Ltd, Beaver-Visitec International, Surgitrac Instruments UK Limited, Blink Medical, katena products, Inc., Malosa Medical, and Medicel, among others.

The global Disposable ophthalmic surgical products report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

