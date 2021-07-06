Thickening and Sizing Market Research including Growth Factors, New Players, and Competitive Analysis 2018 to 2028

Thickening agents are highly preferable over sizing agents, owing to extensive use in diversified end use applications globally. In addition to this, the risk of fire and explosion and air pollution is minimum as compared to sizing agent. On the basis of market volume share, thickening agents are expected to hold more than two-third of the thickening and sizing agents market globally. Growth in the manufacturing of end-use products is expected to fuel the market for thickening and sizing agents during the forecast period.

On the basis of the classification, sizing agents are classified as surface sizing and internal sizing agents. On the other hand, thickening agents are used as additives in the end-use products for several industrial application such as paints and inks, explosives, and many more. Usually used thickening agents are cellulose, starch, clay, and silica. Thickening agents are derived from polysaccharides such as proteins, vegetables, and gums.

Key Participants: Thickening and Sizing Agents Market

Examples of some of the key participants identified across value chain of the thickening and sizing agents market are:

Ashland

Cargill Incorporated

DowDupont

BASF SE

AkzoNobel N.V.

P. Kelco

Archer Daniels Midland

FMC Corporation

Evonik Industries

Market Segmentation: Thickening and Sizing Agents Market

The thickening and sizing agents market is segmented on the basis of product type and application.

On the basis of product type, the thickening and sizing agents market are segmented as

Sizing agents are segmented as:

Natural

Synthetic

Thickening agents are segmented as:

Minerals

Hydrocolloids

Regional Outlook: Thickening and Sizing Agents Market

On the basis of regional developments, the Asia Pacific region is projected to account for more than one-third share in the global thickening and sizing agents market by value and volume followed by Western Europe and North America. The key players from Europe and Americas are holding approximately more than half of the thickening and sizing agents market. Lucrative demand prospective is expected in the Western Europe thickening and sizing agents market owing to substantial presence of manufacturing industries including paints and coatings and cosmetics. Growth of the thickening and sizing agents market in China is expected to exhibit firm growth owing to increasing usage in textile, paints and coatings and other chemical industries. The global key players are planning to invest in the Chinese market to expand and sustain their share in thickening and sizing agents market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

