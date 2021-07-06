Retroperitoneal Fibrosis Treatment Growth Spured by Rising Prevalence of Idiopathic Disorder, Says Fact.MR

Fact.MR, a global research & consulting firm, in their latest edition of the report, projected that the retroperitoneal fibrosis treatment market is poised to see high growth pace in 2021 and beyond. Public and private healthcare companies are taking initiative for the management of rare ailments, which is likely to bolster the demand for the retroperitoneal fibrosis treatment. Surge in studies and research activities in relation to the treatment retroperitoneal fibrosis is also likely fuel the industry growth. The growing prevalence of the idiopathic disorder is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the retroperitoneal fibrosis treatment market over the forecast period. Increasing incidence of diseases associated with drugs, radiation therapy and trauma is expected to boost the growth of retroperitoneal fibrosis treatment market. Private and public healthcare organizations are taking initiative for the management of rare diseases, which is expected to spur the growth of the retroperitoneal fibrosis treatment market.

Retroperitoneal Fibrosis Treatment Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global retroperitoneal fibrosis treatment market can be segmented on the basis of drug type, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on drug type, the global retroperitoneal fibrosis treatment market is segmented as:

Corticosteroids

Immunosuppressant

Based on distribution channel, the global retroperitoneal fibrosis treatment market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Others

Growing Prevalence of the Idiopathic Disorder to Drive Industry Growth

The rising prevalence of the idiopathic disorder is projected to be the key aspect fueling the industry expansion of the retroperitoneal fibrosis treatment during the forecast period. As per the National Institute of Health (NIH), retroperitoneal fibrosis take place in 1 in 200,000-500,000 individuals per year. Retroperitoneal fibrosis impacts the male populace twice in contrast to the female. Majority of the retroperitoneal fibrosis cases come about in individual age amid 40 to 60 years.

Furthermore, rising incidence of ailments related with drugs, trauma and radiation therapy is expected to boost the growth of retroperitoneal fibrosis treatment market.

Why is Demand from Retail Pharmacies More?

Retail pharmacy is projected to contribute majority of the industry share for the retroperitoneal fibrosis treatment as it is the most accessible channel. In addition to this majority of patients are suggested for the outpatient treatment, which in turn is further boosting the growth. On the other hand, with the growing adaption of e-commerce activities, the online pharmacies are likely to foresee higher growth pace in the approaching years.

How Big is the Opportunity in the US?

The US will remain the key contributors as a result of the government initiatives to spread awareness in relation to rare ailments. The UK and Germany is projected to have the second biggest share in the over the assessment period due to growing research & development of novel treatment drugs for retroperitoneal fibrosis.

India, China and South Korea retroperitoneal fibrosis treatment market is projected to expand at a notable growth pace on the back of the growing healthcare expenditure as well as increasing healthcare facilities.

Increased R&D activities and New Product Launches Remain Main Focus Areas: Fact.MR Survey

The retroperitoneal fibrosis treatment market is highly competitive. Fact.MR’s survey indicated that the major players are focusing on increased research and development activities in addition to novel product launches. The latest edition of the report offers all-inclusive coverage of the Anticipated remain key strategies of the market players. Some of the major market players profiled in the report are Pfizer Inc., Abbott Laborites, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca plc., Merck & Company, Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Sanofi SA, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc., and Bayer AG, amid others.. The latest edition also provides a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on this market.

