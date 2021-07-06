Biometric Driver Identification System Market Size Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis

The report offers actionable and valuable insights on the Biometric Driver Identification System market. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Biometric Driver Identification System across various industries and regions.

Recently, Fact.MR published a research report on biometric driver identification system market, which provides detailed insights into the growth determinants of the market. The report also offer key restraints, opportunities and trends affecting growth of the biometric driver identification system market.

The research report on the biometric driver identification system market begins by examining the current and future scope of the market. Detailed information about the scope of the market for the forecast period 2012-2022 has been incorporated in the report.

The market study lends a holistic view of the market by providing an in-depth introduction of the market along with crucial market definitions. The subsequent section of this report sheds light on the significant drivers, restrainers, and trends followed in the biometric driver identification system market.

A brief introduction of the market segmentation has been presented in this report in order to provide a detailed analysis of the biometric driver identification system market on the basis of the vehicle type.

On the basis of the application, the global biometric driver identification system market is classified into engine start-stop system market, driver fatigue and drowsiness monitoring system market, biometric vehicle access system market, memory steering market, memory seats market, and infotainment system market.

Based on the type, the global biometric driver identification system market can be fragmented into fingerprint identification market, voice analysis market, signature market, face recognition market, iris scan market, retina scan market, palm vein authentication market, hand geometry market, and multi-modal biometric recognition system market.

This chapter of the report provides key insights into the biometric driver identification system market based in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Japan, APEJ, and Latin America.

North America Remains a Lucrative Market for Biometric Driver Identification System

Technological vigor of North America has made it the most lucrative market for biometric driver identification system. The study estimates revenues from sales of biometric driver identification systems in North America to exceed US$ 1 Bn in 2019. Additionally, high purchasing power of consumers in North America has enabled spending on vehicles equipped with enhanced safety features and technologies, thereby complementing demand for biometric driver identification systems.

The study states that Europe will also remain a lucrative market for the biometric driver identification system, underpinned by stringent government mandates associated with the automobile safety and security.

The study estimates over US$ 1 Bn worth of biometric driver identification system sales to be accounted by passenger cars in 2019. Significant rise in consumer spending capacity allude significant rise in demand for premium and luxury cars, which are equipped with such security solution as a key feature. The study estimates nearly US$ 450 Mn worth sales of biometric driver identification systems in luxury passenger cars in 2019.

According to the study, the sales of driver fatigue and drowsiness monitoring system are expected to surpass a value of US$ 3 Bn in 2019, on the back of their rapid adoption rate for the detection of tiredness of drivers with their facial recognition features. In addition, high likeliness of road mishaps on the back of rising trends of alcohol consumption is also predicted to increase the adoption rate of biometric driver identification system in vehicles.

