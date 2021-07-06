Nutraceutical Ingredients Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth in Coming Years

The nutraceutical ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 162.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 227.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the nutraceutical ingredients market is driven by factors such as growth in the demand for fortified food owing to the increasing health consciousness amongst consumers. Key drivers for the market’s growth include increasing incidences of chronic diseases worldwide and mandates on food fortification by government organizations.

On the basis of application, the dietary supplements segment is projected to be one of the fastest growing segments for the nutraceutical ingredients market. Dietary supplements offer general health benefits such as improvement in the balance of the gut microflora, improvement of intestinal functions such as bulking and regularity, increased calcium absorption & improvement in bone density, enhancement of immune function, reduction in the release of toxins that can lead to fatty liver and other diseases, reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases, control of blood sugar, possible reduction of risk of obesity & metabolic syndrome, and improvement in abdominal pain, bloating, and constipation.

On the basis of form, dry segment is considered to be one of the fastest-growing segment in the nutraceutical ingredients market. A number of nutraceutical ingredients that are used in the dry form are vitamins, amino acids, prebiotic & probiotic premixes, proteins, and some minerals such as zinc and folic acid. These ingredients are extracted in dry form from several sources. For instance, vitamin C is extracted from acerola plant, protein powder, and fiber and amino acid from the hemp plant. As a result of the increasing demand for dietary supplements and functional foods in dry form, manufacturing companies are offering products in dry form; these are either available in the form of capsules or compressed into tablets.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for nutraceutical ingredients and is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is completely driven by India, which accounted for nearly 31.5% of the market share in 2019. The country is also projected to be the fastest-growing country in the region for nutraceutical ingredients due to changing lifestyles and dietary patterns and growing awareness about nutrition. Further, rising hospitalization cost is also driving the consumer demands for supplements and other nutrients such as vitamins and minerals, to maintain their health. Consumers in the country are now willing to spend an additional amount for fortified products, which has increasingly helped manufacturers of nutraceutical ingredients to find a substantial market opportunity.

The key players in the nutraceutical ingredients market include Associated British Foods (Uk), Arla Foods (Denmark), DSM (Netherlands), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Tate & Lyle PLC (UK), Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), Tate & Lyle (Ireland), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Kyowa Hakko Kirin Group (Japan), Glanbia plc (Ireland), Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd. (New Zealand), Cargill (US), ADM (US), DuPont (US), BASF (Germany) are the players that hold a significant share in the nutraceutical ingredients market.

Associated British Foods (UK) is a major player in the nutraceutical ingredients market. Associated British Foods was previously known as Food Investments Ltd. and changed its name in 1982. The company is engaged in the processing and manufacturing of food, ingredients, and retailing. It operates through five business segments, namely, sugar, agriculture, retail, grocery, and ingredients. The ingredients segment manufactures bakers’ yeast, bakery ingredients, and yeast extracts. The company offers nutraceutical ingredients through the ingredients segment.

The organization operates through its subsidiaries, such as AB Agri (UK), AB Mauri (UK), ABF Vista (UK), ABF Ingredients (UK), ABITEC Corporation (US), SPI Pharma (US), and Ohly (Germany). Among all subsidiaries of the company, ABF Ingredients (UK), ABITEC Corporation, and Ohly (Germany) holds significant market positions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. SPI Pharma (US), is one of the prominent suppliers to the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and animal health products worldwide.

DSM is a global science-based company operating in the health, nutrition, and materials business. The company operates through five segments—nutrition, materials, innovation center, corporate activities, and partnerships. Its nutrition segment includes DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties. The nutrition and food specialty segment of the company caters to different end-use application industries, such as food, feed, nutraceutical, infant nutrition, personal care, and pharmaceutical.

The company offers nutritional supplements, such as vitamins, carotenoids, nutritional lipids, omega acids, premixes, and astaxanthin for both human and animal nutrition. These products are developed under its DSM Nutritional Products business. The company offers its nutraceutical ingredient products for the dietary supplements and food & beverage industry.