Medtronic (Ireland) and Johnson & Johnson (US) are the Major Players in the Laparoscopic Repair Surgery Market

Major Revenue Growth Boosters:

The global laparoscopic repair surgery market is projected to reach USD 3.53 Billion by 2022 from USD 3.18 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.1%. Market growth is propelled by the rising adoption of mesh in hernia repair surgeries as it is associated with a lesser risk of hernia reoccurrence, growth in the geriatric population, and ongoing advancements in this field.

Major Key Players:

The major players in the laparoscopic repair surgery market profiled in this report are Medtronic (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (US), B. Braun (Germany), C. R. Bard (US), and W.L. Gore (US).

Medtronic (Ireland): Medtronic is a multinational medical technology company that manufactures and markets products for alleviating pain and restoring health. The company’s products are used by hospitals, clinics, third-party healthcare providers, distributors, and other institutions (including governmental healthcare programs and group purchasing organizations).

The company has a strong presence in the US market and is expanding its reach in emerging markets. For instance, in 2016, the company opened its regional headquarters in Singapore to improve its market presence in the Asia Pacific market.

Medtronic offers hernia repair products through its subsidiary Covidien. The acquisition of Covidien in January 2015 supported Medtronic in accelerating its therapy innovation, globalization, and economic value.

Covidien offers synthetic monofilament mesh, composite mesh, as well as biologic mesh. The company also offers tack applicators for mesh fixation. Medtronic was the first company to launch mesh fixation tack under the brand name – ProTack.

Johnson & Johnson (US): Johnson & Johnson offers hernia repair products through its subsidiary Ethicon. The hernia repair and fixation segment offers absorbable strap fixation devices; open absorbable strap fixation devices; polypropylene hernia systems and plugs; hernia mesh, including absorbable lightweight mesh, soft polypropylene mesh, polypropylene mesh, and woven mesh; tissue separating mesh, including flexible composite mesh, surgical mesh, ventral patches, and open flexible composite mesh devices; and biologic mesh, including tissue matrix and acellular hydrated dermis.

The presence of the company in diverse healthcare segments and strong focus on R&D and product launches are the major strengths of Johnson & Johnson. The company has a strong presence in the global medical devices market, and is the sixth largest biotech and consumer healthcare company worldwide.

Like J&J, Ethicon also has a diverse product portfolio, and more than 600 general surgical products of the company are listed in the US FDA. Most of these products have patent exclusivity in the US beyond 2020, which will help the company gain market exclusivity and ensure sustained revenue. Ethicon harnesses J&J’s worldwide infrastructure to sell its products. Ethicon also benefits through synergies with its parent company in R&D, technological knowhow, business strategies, and project implementation experience.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

The US accounted for the largest share of the laparoscopic repair surgery market in 2017. The large share of the US is attributed to the large patient population, increasing adoption of technologically advanced products, and presence of a well-established medical reimbursement policy in the country.

