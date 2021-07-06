How Demand for Renovascular Hypertension Treatment Growth Spurred by Increasing Prevalence of Kidney Disorders, Opines Fact.MR

Fact.MR, a global research & consulting firm, in their latest edition of the report, projected that the renovascular hypertension treatment market is anticipated to see moderate growth pace in 2021 and beyond. Increase in initiatives undertaken by private and public healthcare organizations for the management of kidney diseases, which will spearhead the expansion of the renovascular hypertension treatment industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable insights on the renovascular hypertension treatment market. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the renovascular hypertension treatment market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the renovascular hypertension treatment market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of renovascular hypertension treatment across various industries and regions. Market dynamics including latest trends, challenges, growth opportunities, and drivers for is also provided in the renovascular hypertension treatment market report.

Changing Lifestyle of People Influencing Industry Growth

Unhealthy lifestyle, obesity, stress, rise in smoking and the higher prevalence of cholesterols & diabetes are amid aspects projected to drive the renovascular hypertension treatment industry.

Furthermore, increased consumption of ready-to-eat food products, as well as absence of physical activity of individuals, upsurge the chances for high blood pressure and hypertension. Several researches and studies have revealed a clear link between rise in blood pressure and the consumption of high levels of salt.

Why is Demand from ACE inhibitors More?

Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) inhibitor will be contributing majority of the revenue share in the approaching years. ACE inhibitors given for the treatment of renovascular hypertension intrude the adaptation of angiotensin I and angiotensin II. Enalapril, captopril, ramipril, lisinopril, and benazepril are the general ACE inhibitors utilized for treatment of renovascular hypertension.

In addition to ACE inhibitors, diuretic drugs and angiotensin II receptor blockers are also prescribed by healthcare professionals for the kidney to remove fluid from the blood.

What are the Factors Responsible for Industry Growth in the US?

The US has been found to hold a major share for the renovascular hypertension treatment owing to exceedingly supportive government initiatives. Also majority of market players have been attaining approval for the clinical trials from the FDA, in the region.

Germany and the UK are anticipated to have the second-biggest share due to the increasing awareness pertaining to major health issues registered for drug-resistant hypertension.

Emerging regions such as China, India and South Korea is likely to catch up with the progressions in healthcare infrastructure, as well as rise in healthcare expenditure and facilities. Moreover, the existence of a huge target population base in economies such as China and Japan are the main drivers for renovascular hypertension treatment.

New Drug Development Remain Key Focus Area: Fact.MR Survey

The renovascular hypertension treatment market appears consolidated. Fact.MR’s survey reflected that the major companies are engaged in conducting clinical trials for development of novel treatment drugs for renovascular hypertension. The updated edition of the report offer all-inclusive coverage of the anticipated to remain significant strategies of the companies. A few of the key companies profiled in the report are Pfizer Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca plc., Merck & Company, Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Sanofi SA, Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, and others. The latest edition also provides a comprehensive analysis of the COVID-19 impact on this market.

