Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market worth $1.7 billion by 2025 – Increasing Research Studies in China to Propel Growth

PUNE, India, 2021-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ — The study involved two major activities in estimating the current size of the protein crystallization and crystallography market. Exhaustive research was conducted to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing estimates with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Revenue-based estimation approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.

Expected Revenue Surge: The global protein crystallization and crystallography market size is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period

Protein Crystallization Market and Top technologies :

X-ray crystallography – XRC is a widely used technology for protein analysis and provides data on protein structures at the atomic level, which serves to provide a greater understanding of protein function in terms of their interaction with other molecules, the ability to undergo conformational changes and to perform catalysis in the presence of enzymes. The components used during X-ray crystallographic analysis include protein crystals, X-ray generators, and electronic X-ray detectors.

NMR Spectroscopy – NMR spectroscopy is a complementary technology to X-ray crystallography, used to determine a protein structure. In contrast to X-ray crystallography, NMR spectroscopy uses proteins in soluble forms.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

By product and service;

The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the protein crystallization and crystallography market in 2019. This can be attributed to a large number of reagent kits and microplates used in proteomics research and the increasing demand for miniature screening plates in automated liquid handlers.

By end user;

The pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the protein crystallization market in 2019. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for protein-based drugs and the increasing demand for biologics in various application areas.

North America dominates the protein crystallization and crystallography market.

The protein crystallography market is divided into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global protein crystallization market, followed by Europe. The growth in this market can be attributed to the increasing investments in the development of structure-based drug designs, growing academic and government investments in genomics and proteomics research, and rising focus of stakeholders on research projects involving proteins.

Key Market Players;

The major companies in the protein crystallization and crystallography market are Rigaku Corporation (Japan), Hampton Research (US), Jena Bioscience GmbH (Germany), and Bruker Corporation (US)