Passion Flower Extracts Market Analysis By Product, Application, Region And Segment Forecast

The global Passion Flower Extracts Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global passion flower extracts market size is projected to touch USD 3.62 billion by the year 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% through the forecast period of 2019-2025. Increasing usage of the product in pharma, personal care and food products owing to presence of a number of antioxidant compounds likeisovitexin, quercetin, rutin, luteolin glycosides, vitexin, apigenin, and kaempferol, is expected to proliferate the product demand.

Key Players:

Monterey Bay Spice Company

Saw Palmetto Harvesting Company

Vitacost

Indena S.p.A.

SBL Global

Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd

Alchem International Pvt. Ltd.

Avena Botanicals

Martin Bauer Group

The Good Scents Company

Growth Drivers:

Increasing awareness of consumers with regard to harmful effects due to chemical compounds present in nutraceutical products, food & beverages, and medicines is projected to boost the market growth. According to National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), U.S., it is safe to use passion flower extract as an ingredient in sleeping pills.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), out of thirteen people at least one person suffers from anxiety disorder. It is common in developed countries. About 18% of the U.S. population was suffering from anxiety in 2018. The demand for products with natural anti-anxiety agents is increasing owing to the prevailing disorder, thereby, boosting the market growth.

Humans are aware of about 500 species of genus Passiflora. The extract of species Passiflora incarnate is expected to witness an upsurge in demand as it can be used to treat insomnia and anxiety. American consumers use extracts of passion flower to treat wounds, earaches, liver diseases and other disorders. Meanwhile, consumers in Europe use it to get relief from restlessness and agitation. Such varied application of the product is projected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.

Application Outlook:

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceutical

Personal Care

Food and Beverages

Product Outlook:

Organic

Conventional

Organic passion flower extract segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period. Increasing importance of using organic compounds in pharma and nutrition sectors is advocating awareness regarding the freshness of the products and adverse effects of synthetic chemical ingredients. These factors are expected to stimulate the usage of passion flower extract as functional ingredients.

Regional Outlook:

Europe dominated the market with 34.4% of market share in 2018. European countries have witnessed a spike in cases of insomnia over the last few years. Consequently, European pharmaceutical manufacturers are contemplated towards increasing their spending on manufacturing passion flower infused products. This factor is anticipated to propel the market growth in the upcoming years.

North America is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. High prevalence of cases of insomnia is projected to propel the product demand in countries like Canada and U.S. TerraVita, Bio Nutrition and ActiveHerb are some of the most popular brands functioning in North America.

