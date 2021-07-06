Roughage Feed Market: Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Overview, Forecast 2028

Key Roughage Feed Market Survey Highlights and Projections

MR analysis provides demand-supply Roughage Feed Market assessment, revealing sales to grow from 2021 to 2031

Sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Japan and South Korea demand likely to grow at a steady clip during 2021-2031

Segments For Roughage Feed :-

On the basis of product type, the global roughage feed market has been segmented as-

Grazed Pastures

Preserved Hay Silage

Crop residues Straw Stover Hulls

Others

On the basis of nature, the global roughage feed market has been segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

Global Roughage feed: A Regional outlook

The roughage feeds are available in excess quantity all over the world in raw and processed form. Roughage feed is predominantly produced & processed in Asia, particularly in China due to increasing demand and export of dairy products. In North America, the Roughage feeds are produced to feed the cattle maintained for greater livestock.

Demand for the roughage feeds in Africa is expected to remain concentrated for producing meat. In Europe, the import of roughage feed has been reduced and production has germinated recently. Bound to these factors, the growth of the global roughage feed market is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.

Global Roughage Feed Market: Key Players

Some of the major key players of the roughage feed include The VanDrie Group, Barenbrug SA, Al Dahra ACX, Inc., Purina Mills LLC, Feed One, AFGRI Animal Feeds, MSMD Resources, JB cattle feed, etc. More industrialists and agro farmers are showing a keen interest in the roughage feed industry as it is expanding every year.

