Veterinary Ophthalmic Equipment Market Growth Banking on Cataract & Glaucoma Treatment Advances for Animals: Fact.MR

Posted on 2021-07-06 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

The designation of the global
veterinary industry as an essential service through 2019 and 2020 has largely
nullified the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the veterinary ophthalmic
equipment prospects for 2021. Rise in urbanization, and the trend of
humanizing pets along with growing awareness about ailments such as glaucoma,
cataract, macular degeneration, and retinopathy, are key aspects discussed in
the  veterinary ophthalmic equipment study  by consulting firm Fact.MR. The
study recalibrates pre-COVID-19 estimates, on the basis of broader
developments across the pet and animal husbandry industries. 

For More Valuable Information on Market Dynamics, Request a Report TOC- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1766

According to Fact.MR, the market is estimated to surpass a value of US$ 785 Mn
in 2031, achieving a decent growth rate since 2016. Bodies such as the
American Animal Hospital Association and the American Veterinary Medical
Association have collaborated to provide guidelines for telehealth practices
for small animal clinics. These changes in veterinary practices
are anticipated to fuel developments for veterinary ophthalmic equipment to
minimize any detrimental impacts arising from the pandemic. 

Ophthalmic Equipment to Register Notable Upswing for Canine and Equine
Applications

According to Fact.MR's analysis, canine and equine species are most commonly
affected by ocular issues. This is especially true in cases of traumatic eye
injuries and ocular setariasis. On the other hand, cases of corneal opacity
were more commonly observed among buffaloes and caprines. 

According to a report by the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, ocular
issues were more common among animals in the age group of more than 5 years.
Also, eye disease occurred more frequently among males in canine and equine
species, and females for cattle species. These are essential factors that are
expected to drive developments in the market in the coming decade. 

"Rising awareness of among pet owners about animal health issues including
infectious diseases and changes in cultural influences towards humanization of
pets are expected to fuel the growth of the veterinary ophthalmic equipment
market. Ease of access to medical information and details about
professionals over the Internet are factors supporting long-term growth," says
a Fact.MR analyst.   


Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's Veterinary Ophthalmic Equipment Study

  * By product type, handheld devices are likely to account for the dominant
    share, spurred by tech advancements in handling and accuracy.
  * Small animal applications are posed to receive significant impetus, driven
    by rapid growth in pet ownership rates.
  * Diagnostic veterinary ophthalmic equipment sales will hold the lead
    through the forecast period, owing to increased spending from veterinary
    hospitals.
  * Veterinary clinics remain major spenders on ophthalmic equipment owing to
    easier access for animal owners.
  * Favorable reimbursement policies to support veterinary ophthalmic
    equipment sales across the US.
  * UK to experience rapid growth owing to growing cases of eye ailments and
    cost-effective diagnostics.
  * China to experience a significant upsurge, amid growing emphasis on the
    large pet population base.

Get Brochure on this Report for Specific Research Solutions - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=1766 

Portfolio Expansion Strategies through Acquisition to Gain Ground Amidst Key
Players

Prominent veterinary ophthalmic equipment manufacturers profiled by Fact.MR
include Bausch & Lomb Inc., Icare Finland Oy, LKC Technologies Inc., AMETEK
Inc., HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG, HAAG-STREIT Group, Welch Allyn, and
Nanjing Redsun Optical Co. Ltd. among others. The presence of multiple
regional players has kept the market largely competitive. 

An important aspect of key manufacturers is expanding product portfolios. For
instance, in March 2021, OmniVision Technologies Inc. announced the launch of
the OVMed OCHTA camera module with a 400x400 resolution at 160K pixels
offering superior anatomical access. 


 
Further, Katena Products announced the acquisition of Rhein Medical Inc. aimed
towards the expansion of handheld instrumentation portfolio. Also, Europe
based Fotona completed the acquisition of the Fox III and Fox IV laser systems
and the EmunDo Therapy system from A.R.C. Laser GmbH including veterinary
ophthalmic applications.  

More Insights on the Veterinary Ophthalmic Equipment Market   

Fact.MR, in its latest offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global
veterinary ophthalmic equipment market, presenting historical demand data
(2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study
divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (diagnostic
devices[tonometer, fundus cameras, portable ERG devices, ophthalmoscopes, slit
lamps], surgical equipment and disposables[operating microscopes,
phacoemulsification devices, ophthalmic surgical instruments, bandage contact
lenses, viscoelastic, intraocular lenses, and others]), and end users
(veterinary medical centers & colleges, veterinary hospitals, veterinary
clinics[small animal clinics, large animal clinics, and exotic animal
clinics]), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin
America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East &
Africa). 

Key Questions Covered in the Report

  * How is the global veterinary ophthalmic equipment market expected to grow
    in 2021?
  * Why is the demand for veterinary ophthalmic equipment gaining momentum?
  * How is urbanization influencing veterinary ophthalmic equipment sales in
    the future?
  * What factors are attracting prominent veterinary ophthalmic equipment
    manufacturers to China?
  * Why is Europe a lucrative hub for key veterinary ophthalmic equipment
    market players?
  * How do growth prospects appear for the US, UK and French markets?
  * Which are the prominent veterinary ophthalmic equipment manufacturers
    profiled in Fact.MR's report?

Request More Information about Report Customization- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1766  


Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Healthcare Domain  

Veterinary Imaging Systems Market : A recent study by Fact.MR on the
veterinary imaging systems market offers a 10-year forecast from 2017 to 2022.
The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining market
growth. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers,
restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key
stakeholders and emerging players.  

Veterinary Respiratory Ventilators Market : Fact.MR's recent report on the
veterinary respiratory ventilators market offers a forecast from 2018 to 2028,
highlighting such key aspects as drivers, opportunities and trends prevailing
across the aforementioned period. The report provides a detailed analysis of
key segments' growth prospects across prominent geographies, along with
information on the important stakeholders and manufacturers operating in the
landscape. 

Veterinary Radiography Flat Panel Detectors Market : A detailed assessment of
global veterinary radiography flat panel detectors value chain analysis,
business execution, and supply chain analysis across the regional markets has
been covered in Fact.MR's elaborate coverage on the landscape. Statistics have
been provided for key segments' and their expansion prospects across prominent
geographical locations. 

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/respiratory-virus-vaccines-rd-focused-on-covid-19-efforts-factmr-301230897.html

About Us:

Fact MR Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution