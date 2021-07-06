Non-infectious Waste Sector Expected To Continue To Lead Medical Waste Management Market

The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of Medical Waste Management gives estimations of the Size of Medical Waste Management Market and the overall share of key regional segments

Market Overview-

Newly released data by Fact.MR suggests that the medical waste management market is set to grow at a steady pace through 2031.

The contraction induced due to COVID-19 is likely to recover during 2021-2031.

Sensing the opportunities, key players are relying on innovations, sustainability, and product development to gain a major share in the market.

For instance, in March 2021, Thales and Veolia have joined forces to create the first eco-designed SIM card made from recycled plastic.

The plastic sourced from refrigerators will be transformed at Veolia’s recycling plant. Using recycled granules, Thales engineers and Veolia experts will work on a new manufacturing process for SIM cards.

In addition to this, in January 2021, Strericycle, Inc, entered into an agreement with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to settle a civil investigation into alleged air emission exceedances at its North Salt Lake, Utah, incineration facility.

Under the agreement, Stericycle will contribute $2 million to support a Supplemental Environmental Project to replace older, higher-emitting school buses in the Davis County School District.

Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the market with detailed segmentation on the basis of nature of waste, type of waste, waste generator type, service type, and region.

Nature of Waste Non-hazardous Waste Hazardous Waste

Type of Waste Sharps Infectious & Pathological Waste Radioactive Waste Pharmaceutical Waste Non-infectious Waste

Waste Generator Type Large Quantity Waste Generators: Hospitals (Public & Private) Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Mid & Small Quantity Waste Generators: Clinics & Physicians’ Offices Retail Pharmacy Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Long-term Care Centers Laboratories (Pathological & Diagnostic) Academic & Research Institutions Blood Banks Others

Service Type On-site Waste Management Off-site Waste Management

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Question answered in the Survey of Medical Waste Management market Report By Fact.MR :

Medical Waste Management Market Company & brand share analysis : Company and brand share analysis on MEDICAL WASTE MANAGEMENT reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players

Medical Waste Management Market Machinery Historical volume analysis : The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Medical Waste Management Market

Medical Waste Management market Consumption by demographics: The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers

Post COVID consumer spending on Medical Waste Management market: The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior

Manufacturing trend analysis: Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments

Medical Waste Management market Merger and acquisition activity: MR's analysis also includes merger & acquisition activity analysis. Medical Waste Management market manufacturers and stakeholders will not only know the recent M&As but also understand its impact on competitive landscape and market share

Medical Waste Management Market demand by country: The report forecasts Medical Waste Management market demand by country for 2020 to 2025 , giving business leaders the insights to know fast-growing, stable, and mature markets

MR’s analysis also includes merger & acquisition activity analysis. manufacturers and stakeholders will not only know the recent M&As but also understand its impact on competitive landscape and market share Medical Waste Management Market demand by country: The report forecasts Medical Waste Management market demand by country for 2020 to 2025 , giving business leaders the insights to know fast-growing, stable, and mature markets

The report also offers key trends of Medical Waste Management market and an in-depth analysis of how the projected growth factors will shape the Medical Waste Management market dynamics in the coming years of the forecast period.

Moreover, it also gives meaningful as well as actionable insights on the competitive analysis of Medical Waste Management Market that are developing the current market scenario and which will be lucrative for the future demand of Medical Waste Management Market .

Crucial insights in Medical Waste Management market research report :

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the Sales of Medical Waste Management market.

Basic overview of the Medical Waste Management, including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend And supply side analysis of Medical Waste Management across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to market stakeholders.

Regional Insights

North America is poised to dominate the medical waste management market, capturing nearly 2/5th of the market share.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to gain significant traction during the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of almost 6.0%.

Enforcement of stringent regulations for environmental protection and rapidly increasing quantities of medical waste generation is anticipated to drive the North American medical waste management market.

Growth in the Asia-Pacific is attributed to the increase in healthcare spending fueled by economic growth and the resulting development of the healthcare infrastructure.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Medical Waste Management Market are:

To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Medical Waste Management Market industry research report includes detailed competitive landscape analysis.

The competitive landscape analysis for Medical Waste Management Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Medical Waste Management manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

An assessment on the winning strategies of key Medical Waste Management Market manufacturers is provided, with recommendation on what works well in Medical Waste Management Market landscape.

The global market is highly fragmented, with several domestic as well as global players operating in different service segments.

Thus, the degree of market competition amongst market players ranges from moderate to high.

Some prominent players providing medical waste management solutions include, but are not limited to, Stericycle, Waste Management, Inc., Sharps Compliance, Inc., and CLEAN HARBORS, INC., US Ecology, Inc., Medical Waste Solutions and Veolia.

Emphasis on organic growth is an important determinant of the prominent players’ market presence.

For instance, CLEAN HARBORS, INC., announced the launch of new facilities, expansion of business segments in new areas and products and services between 2013 and 2016.

Its current services portfolio includes collection, transportation and logistics management with regard to medical waste, treatment and disposal, total project management and resource recovery & fuel blending.

Likewise, Stericycle is determined to focus on revenue growth in its core service lines and capitalize on the efficiencies of the company’s operating platforms.

Its organic growth strategy includes expansion of its platforms such as the Steri-Safe OSHA Compliance Program and sharps management services.

