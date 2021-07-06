Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Register CAGR Of 5% During Years, 2019-2029

The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of Controlled Release Fertilizer gives estimations of the Size of Controlled Release Fertilizer Market and the overall share of key regional segments

Controlled Release Fertilizers to Gain Traction over Conventional Fertilizers, on back of Improved Crop Efficiency

Controlled release fertilizers are more eco-friendly than conventional commercial fertilizers because they release nutrients at a slower pace, thus providing maximum nutrient retention in plants. With the global population anticipated to rise to around 10 billion by 2050, demand for food crops is set to rise at a notable rate.

Also, increased efficiency in crop farming and reduced quantities of waste due to agricultural runoff has heightened the demand for controlled release fertilizers. On the backdrop of the aforementioned factors, global controlled release fertilizers market is forecast to witness modest growth of around 5% throughout the forecast period.

Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the controlled release fertilizer market with detailed segmentation on the basis of product, crop and key regions.

Product

Polymer Sulfur Coated Urea/Sulfur Coated Urea

Polymer Coated Urea

Polymer Coated NPK

Crop

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Controlled Release Fertilizer Market: Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments

Key sections have been elaborated in the controlled release fertilizer report, which have helped to deliver projection on the regional markets. These chapters include the regional macros (political economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of controlled release fertilizer market during the forecast period.

Country-specific valuation on demand for controlled release fertilizer has been offered for each regional market, along with the market scope estimate and forecast, price index, and impact analysis of dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.

Detailed breakup in terms of value & volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report.

North America Leads the Global Market, East Asia to be Fastest Growing Region

From the regional perspective, North America accounts for over one quarter of the market share in global controlled release fertilizers market. This region has been identified for its consistent growth in quality of fertilizers and has provided potential market opportunities.

East Asia is one of the lucrative markets for controlled release fertilizer in terms of consumption. China is at the forefront of demand with robust agricultural production in the region accounting for bulk demand of controlled release fertilizer. China is the world leader for the production of fruits, vegetables, and food grains, as it utilizes high grade fertilizers to increase crop yield and better crop performance thus accounting for a large chunk in the global controlled release fertilizer market.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Controlled Release Fertilizer Market are:

To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Controlled Release Fertilizer Market industry research report includes detailed competitive landscape analysis.

The competitive landscape analysis for Controlled Release Fertilizer Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Controlled Release Fertilizer manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

An assessment on the winning strategies of key Controlled Release Fertilizer Market manufacturers is provided, with recommendation on what works well in Controlled Release Fertilizer Market landscape.

Market Actors Exercising Caution with Organic Strategies under Controlled Release Fertilizer Market

Key stakeholders in the market have targeted agricultural countries like China, India, and Malaysia by building a strong supply base in these countries. Yet, there have not been any significant developments related to controlled-release fertilizers in the last few years. Instead, manufacturers have turned to a defensive approach as there is limited scope to enter expansion and they are more focused on increasing their sales organically.

