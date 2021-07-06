Demand For Temperature Control Systems Gain Strength In Biobanking Market

The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of Biobanking gives estimations of the Size of Biobanking Market and the overall share of key regional segments

High Operational Cost Concerns Portend Limited Adoption of Biobank Products

According to the study, technological advancements present a crucial challenge associated with cost. Integration of advanced technology means high cost of equipment and consumables, which, in turn, increases the operational costs of biobanks.

For instance, in France and the Netherlands, the annual operational cost of a biobank ranges from US$ 220,000 to US$ 880,000. Besides this, cost associated with infrastructure, equipment, human resources, and supplies further make it an expensive working model.

The high operational cost of biobanks reflects on the increasing price of storage for end users, which is leading to a low adoption rate of biobanks.

Biobanking Market – Assessment of Key Segments

Authors of this comprehensive study have classified the biobanking market into key segments for an in-depth study of the biobanking market. Categorisation of the biobanking market is based on storage, application, biospecimen, product, and region.

This detailed study also offers information about the incremental opportunity present in the biobanking market during the forecast period. Key segments considered while studying the biobanking market include:

Storage Manual

Automated Application Therapeutics

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Others Biospecimen Blood Products

Human Tissues

Cell Lines

Nucleic Acids

Others Product Equipment Temperature Control Systems Freezers & Refrigerators Cryogenic Storage Systems Thawing Equipment

Incubators & Centrifuges

Alarms & Monitoring Systems

Accessories & Other Equipment

Consumables Cryovialsand Cryomolds Tubes Others

Region North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Revenue of the biobanking market has been evaluated in terms of US$ Mn for the period of 2020 to 2027. In addition to this, compound annual growth rate has been calculated for all key segments for the forecast period of 2020-2027, considering 2019 as the base year.

Asia Pacific Biobanking Market Surge Driven by China

There has been an increase in the number of biobanks in developing as well as developed countries of Asia Pacific, such as China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Australia.

A significant thrust to the Asia Pacific biobanking market is offered by China, on account of ongoing advancements in the pharmaceutical industry, which is likely to increase demand for biospecimen for producing therapeutics.

Government initiatives in the healthcare sector towards improving extant infrastructure through monetary aids, are, in turn, expanding the scope of the industry.

In addition, there has been an increase in the number of biobanks in China, which holds a high potential to drive the sales of biobank products. On the back of China’s notable performance in the biobanking market, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the biobanking market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Tecan Trading AG, PHC Holdings Corporation (Panasonic Healthcare), Merck KGaA, Hamilton Company, Brooks Automation, Inc., Chart Industries, Inc., Greiner AG, VWR International, LLC, and QIAGEN N.V.

