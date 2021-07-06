Catering And Food Service Market Sales Grow On Backdrop Of Demand For Ready To Eat Outdoor Food

The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of Catering and Food Service gives estimations of the Size of Catering and Food Service Market and the overall share of key regional segments

Global Catering and Food Service Market – Overview:

In recent years there have been a shift in demand for catering and food services market due to changing lifestyle and urbanization across the globe.

Catering and food service industry offers services on contractual basis or single event basis. Catering and food service includes catering services for banquet halls, airline services, canteen catering, etc.

Catering and food service does not include services such as mobile food service i.e. food trucks and food vending machine. In addition, factors such as hectic lifestyle and challenges related to cooking at home are driving the growth for catering and food service market.

Furthermore, restaurants and hotels are coming up with innovative food service catering which are expected to drive the catering and food service market. Catering and food service market is also driven as individuals between 18 and 35 age group are preferring outside food due to their hectic lifestyle.

Global Catering and Food Service Market – Segmentation:

The global catering and food service market is segmented by service type, food type, and by end use. The pricing for catering and food service has being done based on size segment in US$ million.

On the basis of service type, the global catering and food service market is segmented into –

Fast Food Restaurants

Full Service Restaurants

Buffet

Event Catering

Street Food

Cafes/Bars

Airlines Services

On the basis of food type, the global catering and food service market is segmented into –

Meals

Ready to Eat Food

Fruits

Dairy Products

Desserts

Beverages

Bakery & Confectionary

On the basis of end use, the global catering and food service market is segmented into –

Medical Institution

Education Institution

Government Organizations

Commercial

Catering and food service are mainly used for commercial organization and government organizations end use.

Global Catering and Food Service Market – Regional Overview:

The North American market is anticipated to witness the highest market share for the global catering and food service market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028. Followed by Europe which is estimated to witness above average growth for catering and food service market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific catering and food service market is expected to witness the significant growth due to extensive demand for catering and food service in airports and commercial organizations in this region.

The catering and food service market in the Latin America and Middle East & Africa region is anticipated to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Catering and Food Service Market are:

A few of the key players in the catering and food service market are Compass Group PLC, Aramark Corporation, Sodexo, Inc. Thompson Hospitality Services LLC, Elior Group S.A., Delaware North Companies, Inc., DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, dnata Ltd., Goddard Catering Group Ltd., Newrest Group International S.A.S, TajSATS Air Catering Limited, Ocean Catering Company, Cosmopolitan Catering, Performance Food Group Company, etc.

