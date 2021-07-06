Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2024

San Jose, California , USA, July 06, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market is anticipated to witness an exponential growth in the forecast period. The factors that propel the market growth of waterproof breathable textile include increasing demand for multifunctional and lightweight fabric in the sportswear industry, increasing health consciousness, and demand for sports footwear and apparel.

Waterproof breathable textile (WBT) industry is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. The market could be explored by raw material type, textile, product, application, and geography.

Global Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2024)

ePTFE

Polyurethane

Film

Coated

Polyester

Other

Global Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2024)

Densely Woven

Membrane

Coated

Global Product Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2024)

Garments

Footwear

Gloves

Global Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2024)

Active Sportswear

Others

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the waterproof breathable textiles (WBT) industry comprise W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., Marmot Mountain LLC, Clariant, Jack Wolfskin GmbH & Co., Polartec LLC, Nike Inc., The North Face, Columbia Sportswear Company, Lowe Alpine International S.r.l., Tanatex Chemicals B.V., Heartland Textiles Co. Ltd., General Electric , Helly Hansen, Toray Industries Inc., Dow Corning Corporation, P2i Ltd, Sympatex Technologies GmbH, Patagonia, Inc., Schoeller Technologies Ag, and MITSUI & Co., Ltd. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major market share of waterproof breathable textile in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include rapid industrialization, new research and development, innovation of unique and new materials with high profits, huge demand for waterproof breathable textiles, and increasing consumer disposable income. Asia-Pacific is followed by Europe.

