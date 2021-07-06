Positive Developments Projected To Bolster Demand And Sales Of ENT Examination Chair Market

The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of ENT Examination Chair gives estimations of the Size of ENT Examination Chair Market and the overall share of key regional segments

Introduction

ENT deals with the diagnosis and treatment of the neck and head, especially the ears, nose and throat. ENT specialty is also referred as otolaryngology. An entire ENT study includes inspecting ears, nose, throat, face and neck.

ENT examination chairs are used for various cases like screening for hearing loss by pressure testing the eardrum for fluid and several throat conditions. ENT examination chairs are highly preferred for hearing impairments, especially in children.

According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, in the US there are about 2-3 in every 1,000 children who are born with detectable amount of hearing impairment in one or both the ears.

Neck examination is performed with a lot of care and it also includes the salivary gland, lymph node and thyroid gland. Examination of cardiopulmonary system and overall health is the last set of a general ENT examination.

The ENT examination is painless and is done with the patients being on an ENT examination chair. The ENT examination chairs come in different sizes for different patients and they also vary with the type of procedure they’ll be involved in.

ENT Examination Chairs Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global ENT Examination Chairs Market can be segmented on the product type, end users and geography.

Based on product type, the global ENT Examination Chairs Market is segmented as:

Electric ENT examination chair

Hydraulic ENT examination chair

Mechanical ENT examination chair

Others

Based on end users, the global ENT Examination Chairs Market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Otolaryngology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Based on geography, the global ENT Examination Chairs Market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

Middle East & Africa

ENT Examination Chairs Market: Regional Outlook

North America market for ENT examination chairs is expected to dominate the market owing it to the growing adoption of technological advancements in the ENT arena. Also, good healthcare infrastructure and government funding are major factors leading to the highest growth of ENT examination chair market in North America.

France, U.K. and Germany are expected to hold a major share in ENT examination chairs market over the forecast period owing it to rise in geriatric population and good healthcare expenditure. ‘

Also, rapid urbanization in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific region has resulted into increased prevalence of ENT disorders in the region. This has resulted in the rise of ENT procedures performed and thus, is expected to drive the market for ENT examination chair in the region. Growing local manufacturers is expected to drive the China market for ENT examination chairs over the forecast period.

The major market participants operating in the global ENT Examination Chairs Market are NAMROL GROUP, ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, G. Heinemann Medizintechnik, Midmark Corporation, Happersberger otopront GmbH, Global Surgical Corporation and Entermed.

