Increase In Construction Activities Driving Measuring Wheel Market Sale, Fact.MR Study

A measuring wheel is a device used for measuring distances. A single or double wheels are attached to a handle and the device can be pulled or pushed along by the person walking. Such wheels can provide good accuracy on a smooth surface.

The measuring wheel market is partially concentrated as the manufacturers are relatively growing up withsome advanced measuring equipment’s.

Measuring Wheels have gained thrust in the market over the last few decades with the increasing globalization and cumulative growth in the roadways sector. These manufacturers range from big multinational companies to small privately owned manufacturers to compete in this industry.

The top key players like Keson, Bosch, Stanley, Komelon, Johnson Level and Alvin & Company holds the maximum share of the global market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is the biggest revenue market for measuring wheels, also the leader in the whole measuring wheel industry and is expected to propel the growth of the measuring wheel market over the forecast period.

Key Segments

By Product Type

Single Wheel

Double Wheel

Others

By Applications Type

Building

Agriculture

Others

By End User Type

Contractors

Farmers

Builders

Remodeler

Realtor

Surveyor

Personal Use

Others

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East And Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East South Africa Other Africa



North America Measuring Wheel Market Outlook

North America is projected to witness quick growth in the measuring wheel market. Increasing penetration of measuring instruments andconstruction developments & projects of smart city and in developing countries of the region presents beneficial avenues for the measuring wheel market.

The global market is likely to witness a surge in demand owing to cultivating commercial scenario and other macroeconomic aspects. Increasing investments in urbanization, infrastructure reformation and advantageous government civil projects in the emerging economies of the North American region is likely to bode well for the measuring wheel market. However, low consumer awareness and higher costs are likely to cordon the growth during the assessment period.

Asia Pacific Demand Outlook for Measuring Wheel

In the Asia Pacific region, Construction has arisen as one of the most active industrial sectors owing to the growing infrastructure due to rising urbanization and population. Measuring wheels are widely used in surveying and construction activities.

Moreover, key players have upgraded the distribution networks due to increasing demand for measuring wheels to fuel the growth in the measuring wheel market.

Many heavy construction projects including power projects, flyovers, industrial projects and metro projects have elevated the demand for measuring wheels in countries of the Asia Pacific region.

Governments in the region are also directing speedy project approvals, hence, measuring wheel manufacturers and suppliers are positive about future growth.

Meanwhile, the measuring wheel rental market in the Asia Pacific is also perceiving strong progress with the upsurge in demand used in building power plants and other sectors.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Measuring Wheel Market are:

Taking the construction and agriculture sectors into consideration, the scenario of the measuring wheel market partially fragmented as more than adequate numbers of key players are aiding the demand for measuring wheels. Across the

Globe Keson

U.S. Tape

Stanley

TR Industrial

Bosch

Milwaukee

Gandy

Malco Tools

Rolatape

Komelon

Alvin & Company

Johnson Level

are prominent market players of measuring wheels.

Some of the important suppliers of the measuring wheels are Comstar supply, Admiral steel, Joseph Fazzio, Supply Solutions, Velvettop, Transafe, Forestry Suppliers, American Outlets, Ben Meadows and Delam Tool.

With increasing demand from various contractors and agriculture sectors for the procurement of measuring wheels, key players and suppliers continue to fuel this demand with the reliable and efficient supply chain across the regions.

