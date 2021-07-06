Global Indirect Calorimeter Market to Cross US$ 60 Mn Revenue in 2030

This particular market is one of the few to benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals have shown significant increase in the demand for indirect calorimeters, especially standalone calorimeters meant for critical care units. On the other hand, portable calorimeters have also seen a rise in demand from research institutes due to inclined interest in research & development by key players in this market space.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5108

Backed by advancements in technologies of indirect calorimeters, the market is expected to witness tremendous growth due to the cost effectiveness and convenience factor of these products, especially portable indirect calorimeters. Indirect calorimeters have several applications in monitoring a patient’s metabolic activities, which further helps doctors provide effective treatment. Thus, wider application of indirect calorimeters coupled with increasing number of hospital admissions will favor the growth of the global indirect calorimeter market over the forecast timeframe, which is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4% through 2030.

Key Trends of Indirect Calorimeter Market

Investments in advanced technologies of indirect calorimeters will act as an important driver, increase 1.5x value by 2025.

Hospitals are the leading end user segment, accounting for 30% share in the indirect calorimeter market, due to significant increase in demand.

North America is a dominant region in the market, and accounts for 40% of the total revenue share.

Regions such as Asia are predicted to see significant growth in the indirect calorimeter market, based on exponential increase in population and rising medical tourism in the region.

The market is moderately consolidated in nature, with key players being COSMED, MGC Diagnostics, and KORR medicals, having a cumulative share of approximately 40% in the market.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5108

Indirect Calorimeter Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the indirect calorimeter market with detailed segmentation on the basis of type, end user, and key regions.

Type

Standalone Indirect Calorimeters

Portable Indirect Calorimeters

End User

Hospitals (Critical Care Units)

Research Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Others (Sports Centers)

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5108

Approval of Latest Indirect Calorimeters to Boost Market Revenues

COSMED, a leading player in the indirect calorimeter market, recently collaborated with the ICALIC Clinical Trial study group for Q-NRG+ indirect calorimeters, which got approved by the FDA, This collaboration has developed an accurate system that is simple to use, is able to solve all typical disadvantages of indirect calorimetry technology, and has a considerable improvement in functionality as compared to older and outdated products, thereby providing a significant boost to the growth of the market.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/04/02/2010865/0/en/Demand-for-Pleural-Catheters-to-Witness-6-4-CAGR-During-2019-2029-Hospitals-Register-over-65-of-Total-Adoption-Says-Fact-MR-in-a-New-Study.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com