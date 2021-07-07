Top Eight Safest Neighborhoods to Live in Toronto

Toronto, Canada, 2021-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — Toronto, the capital of Ontario, is home to a mix of mesmerizing tourist attractions and a short distance to Niagara Falls. Visitors experience the best work-life balance, allowing them to explore many of the beautiful things of life. The Distillery District and Entertainment District are some of the great places visitors cannot resist in Toronto. Summer allows you to wander along some of the stunning waterfronts, parks, and beaches.

Those thinking of living in the safest neighborhoods in Toronto can take advantage of the following destinations:

Forest Hill South

Forest Hill South is an affluent and stunning neighborhood with big homes and easy movement. If you want to live close to the rich and mingle with them, Forest Hill South is a place to buy a home.

Bridle Path Sunnybrook

The big names live in Bridlepath. Prince once lived in this neighborhood, making the neighborhood very popular among celebrities. Well, some famous neighborhoods can suffer targets, not Bridle Path. Drake owns a home here.

Bayview Woods – Steeles

Bayview Woods have the Don River for those who love exploring outdoor activities. It consists of three neighborhoods, namely Hillcrest Village, Bayview Village, and Newtonbrook. The different neighborhoods enjoy nature.

Lawrence Park North

If you want a neighborhood that has ravines, beautiful homes, and proximity to a hospital, Lawrence Park North is where you should reside. The neighborhood is one of the most expensive places to live in Toronto.

Steeles

Steeles is situated in the suburbs of the city, offering you tranquility and peace of mind. If you want safety and pure relaxation, Steeles offers you both. The neighborhood was a former section of the Scarborough neighborhood.

Lawrence Park South

Lawrence Park South is your choice for those who want to experience the warmth of Eglinton Park and live in beautiful homes.

Yonge and St. Clair

Yonge and St. Clair is a bustling place with vibrant nightlife and great restaurants. The neighborhood is a world of its own and still shares the characters of the city core. However, it has less hustling compared to the city, making it calm and exciting too.

Leaside-Bennington

This neighborhood is a popular and safe place to stay. Leaside-Bennington has beautiful family homes with a lot of history.

Are you thinking of residing in any of these safe havens in Toronto? You can use condomapper.ca and search for the most affordable condos and properties to buy or rent.