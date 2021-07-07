The Brihaspati Infotech Launches iOS App Enabling Food Ordering for Friends

Ajitgarh, India, 2021-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — With the arrival of iOS and Android applications, the food industry has become capable of expanding beyond its locality and expand its services to a wider range of audiences. Ordering food online on days when cooking feels like the last thing someone wishes food ordering apps are always at the rescue with delicious cuisines and a variety of choices. The popularity of such applications amongst young millennials and GenZ kids has opened up a plethora of business opportunities that can be accessed with the help of iOS mobile app development.

To make running a food ordering business easier The Brihaspati Infotech has recently developed an iOS application using Swift that makes ordering food for friends possible for users. The client decided to hire iOS developers from TBI to implement the following unique features in the application:

The users can log in to the application and can easily order food for their friends. Further, the app also provides live status and location tracking as well for the orders until they are delivered. For this, the developers used Google Maps API Users can also easily register themselves as performance artists and find cafes and restaurants to showcase their talent. This also allows the registered owners to easily improve their store’s engagement. The app also had a functional and easy-to-use admin panel. Through this, the client was able to control the user’s data, information, create push notifications, etc.

The Brihaspati infotech has years of experience in creating similar iOS applications and has catered to multiple businesses in the past. Further, they also offer services such as eCommerce development, UI/UX design, Android app development, and native application development. Their vision is to create business-specific solutions according to industry standards that can help businesses thrive online.