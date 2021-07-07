New Media Film Festival® — the film festival you’ll want to enter

Los Angeles, CA, 2021-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — Pushing the envelope is a big deal in the film industry but telling the same old stories will not get your name out there. You have to innovate and tell a new story. Or tell the same story in a completely different, unique way. If this sounds like you, then the New Media Film Festival® is the perfect place to showcase your work.

In its 13th year, the New Media Film Festival® is seeking to get your name out there and provide a space to show off your originality and innovation. Whether you tell your story through more traditional mediums—or experiment with XR, AI and other mediums—there is room for you at the festival.

Your innovation will not go unnoticed. In fact, it will be seen by judges from Marvel, FX, HBO, the Television Academy and more. And no matter what genre or medium you use, there is a category for you to submit your work.

25+ categories with innovation left and right

Do you mix up your camera work with drone shots? There is a category for that. Did you create an experience through a mobile application? There are two categories for that. Do you have a traditional feature film? No fear—there is a category for that too.

Regardless of what medium you use to tell your story, there is a spot for you at the New Media Film Festival® Podcasts, animation, 360 VR, music videos, TV pilots and more all await you to enjoy.

Even if you are creating something with a non-traditional medium, you will still be able to experience these kinds of projects and more when you attend the festival.

Plenty of networking opportunities

With such unique projects featured during the New Media Film Festival®, you will definitely want to connect with people to meet someone new, learn a lesson, get advice, make a friend or even find your next collaborator. Several successes from the festival stemmed from networking during the festival itself.

The festival format makes it easy to meet your future muse. There are Q&As, soirees, art exhibitions and marketing advice tables—plus an awards ceremony and a red carpet. Festival hosts have even designed certain events with networking in mind.

Prizes for all categories

There is a grand prize award for the project that encompasses the values of the New Media Film Festival®. Take home the top prize and you will get a distribution deal, studio time, casting services, post-production services for your project. You will also get a production consultation for your next one, as well as meetings with Marvel and HBO.

Ranking top or among the top in your category is not short-changed either though. As a category winner, you will get an opportunity for a distribution deal as well as media and PR exposure for your project. If you take home top three in the script category, you will walk away with $1,000 thanks to contributions from writing services… and you have a chance to win grand prize of the night.

Plenty of time to join the fun

Next year’s festival has just opened up its submission box. Get your entry in early, use code WOW to save 20%. You can submit directly https://www.newmediafilmfestival.com/submit/ and on Filmfreeway today. June 1 – 2 2022 13th Annual New Media Film Festival® Hybrid online and live at The Landmark in Los Angeles CA.