Therapeutic Program by Together DT Solutions that will add quality to your life.

Biloela, Qld, 2021-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — My interests are diverse and I am passionate about ensuring my service offers choice, dignity, respect, and recognition of individual needs. I am particularly interested in supporting people with life changing conditions such as Parkinsons disease and/or Dementia and their families. I guarantee to deliver a flexible service that is designed around the changing needs of the people I work with, for more have a look at the benefits of diversional therapy.

My practical experience is complemented by university training and registration with Diversional and Recreation Therapy Australia I hold a Bachelor of Health Science (Leisure & Health) and an Associate Degree in Dementia Care as well as numerous other accredited learning. I am committed to continue to learn through the people I work with and structured education opportunities to improve my services.

About Together Diversional Therapy Solutions

Diversional Therapy improves health and wellbeing through the use of therapeutic leisure programs. It stimulates memory and cognitive function, reduces social isolation, depression, anxiety and much more.

PO Box 898, Biloela, Qld, 4715

Phone: 0447 149 949

Gmail: together.rospearce@gmail.com

