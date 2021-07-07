Loopys Announces Flash Sale On Turkish Towels

Belrose, Australia, 2021-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — Loopys, Australia’s leading supplier of premium Turkish towels, is now selling premium Turkish towels at a discounted price. The e-retailer sells eco-friendly, handwoven towels that are made from the highest quality Turkish cotton. They are also offering free delivery anywhere within Australia

“For over 10 years, we have been offering the widest selection of towels designed in a range of patterns and colours. We have a tie-dye collection for people who love lots of happy and bright colours in their life. The kids’ collection includes ponchos that are super light and super comfortable. And for people who are looking for ultra-lightweight towels, there’s the super light collection,” says a spokesperson for Loopys.

There’s a cute little candy-themed collection that includes Turkish towels in candy colours of turquoise, bubblegum pink, lilac, blush pink, pink lemonade, and sherbet lemon. And for those looking for some upscale designs, the designer range fits perfectly. They can be used as a decorative accent at home, worn as a sarong, or used as a wrap-around at the beach.

“Loopys Turkish towels are prewashed and all-natural with no chemicals, synthetic dyes, or pesticides. They require minimal maintenance and can be machine or hand washed in cold water. We advise customers to avoid using fabric softeners as they contain silicone that could make the towel water repellent,” adds the spokesperson.

The unique looping technique makes Loopys towels durable – if a thread becomes loose, they can cut it off with scissors. Loopys Turkish towels are also designed to become softer and more absorbent over time – the more it is washed, the softer it becomes.

About Loopys Towels:

Loopys is Australia’s leading designer Turkish towel label. Their towels are designed in Australia but handwoven in Turkey by families that have been looming and looping for generations.

To learn more, visit https://www.loopystowels.com.au/