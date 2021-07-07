Transasia donates over 5 lakh tablets worth more than Rs. 50 lakhs for COVID-19 treatment to various NGOs, Government and Mission Hospitals

Mumbai, India, 2021-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd., India’s Leading In-vitro Diagnostic Company, has donated over 5 lakh tablets worth more than Rs. 50 lakhs for recovery of COVID-19 patients. These medicines have been identified as a part of India’s COVID-19 treatment protocol and are enabling in mitigating the widespread human impact of the pandemic. The medicines are from reputed pharmaceutical manufacturers and come with a long-dated shelf life of up to 2023.

The procurement and distribution of the medicines has been executed by the Vazirani Foundation, the CSR arm of Transasia Bio-Medicals and closely co-ordinated by Transasia’s team of over 700 on-field personnel who have a deep presence across the country, along with various charitable trusts.

Speaking on the initiative Mrs. Mala Vazirani, Executive Director, Transasia Bio-Medicals said, “Today, we are all experiencing a truly unprecedented situation. Over the past few months, India has been reeling under increased cases of COVID-19 that has strained the country’s health resources to the limit.”

She further added, “We are honoured to support those fighting tirelessly to treat our many fellow Indians suffering from COVID-19. Transasia has stepped up its ongoing efforts to fight the virus. In our endeavour to make quality healthcare available to the needy and underprivileged, we are partnering with NGOs and mission hospitals to fight against this disease and are quickly working to mobilize the largest humanitarian relief effort in our company’s history.”

This initiative comes close on the heels of the organization’s recent COVID-relief efforts, whereby the company donated equipment worth more than Rs. 3.30 crores, which included 200 BiPAP machines, 43 cell counters and 32 coagulation analyzers, that are critical for COVID patients and aid in monitoring the disease severity.

As India’s leading IVD Company, Transasia has already committed its resources and technology to help India fight back, right from the beginning of the pandemic. Its COVID-19 IgG antibody test, RT PCR kit, and those for critical parameters such as D Dimer, CRP, Ferritin are being effectively employed by thousands of laboratories and hospitals all over India and in over 100 countries to monitor the progression of infection.

Going forward, Transasia will continue to evaluate the crisis and commit additional resources as needed. Over the last four decades, Transasia has a long history of supporting social causes, which include development programs for school children, educational scholarships and thalassemia detection and awareness camps.

About Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd.: Founded in 1979, Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd., India’s Leading In-vitro Diagnostic Company offers products and solutions in Biochemistry, Hematology, Coagulation, ESR, Immunology, Urinalysis, Critical Care, Diabetes Management, Microbiology and Molecular Diagnostics. It provides doctors and patients with reliable, affordable and innovative Medical Diagnostic Systems, with 70,000+ equipment installed across India. Transasia boasts of 350+ service engineers, 400+ sales and marketing team, 25 zonal offices and 350+ distributors. It is the first Indian company to manufacture and export blood analyzers. . The company will hire up to 500 more employees at the plant to meet this requirement. In the last two years, Transasia has introduced several new products and technologies in the field of Hematology and Immunology for the IVD industry. Further, all of Transasia’s in-vitro diagnostic instruments manufactured in Mumbai are now USFDA registered. This means Transasia’s ‘Made in India’ products which are currently exported to over 100 countries will now also be available in USA