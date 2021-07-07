TNW-The Natural Wash launches its Natural Skincare & Haircare collection.

Delhi, India, 2021-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — TNW-The Natural Wash is a growing natural hair and body care brand curating ayurvedic products. With an approach to heal and nourish, the brand uses natural and ayurvedic herbs, roots, oils, and butter to create a skin-friendly organic range of products that refine, nurture, moisturize and maintain the best skin and hair health.

The Natural Wash products are cruelty-free, paraben-free and 100% natural.

Eyeing to capture the hearts of millennials, all TNW products are made with readily available natural ingredients. The products are meant to provide complete care and defy the challenges of modern lifestyle and environmental factors. TNW’s newly introduced products have expanded their range to resolve myriad hair and skin problems, continuing the pace of its previous launches. With the new additions in the TNW family, the emphasis is to rectify, repair, protect and nourish the skin. All its products are gender-neutral, safe for all ages, hence are designed to provide maximum benefit.

Developed with much scrutiny and passed through various tests, each TNW product is free of toxins, parabens, chemicals, artificial color & fragrance, sulfates, and phthalates.

The Natural Wash Collection comprises of

Banana Hair Conditioner- Enriched with natural banana extract, it delivers your hair with the required nourishment and moisture so that it stays super soft and lustrous and frizz-free. Amla Bhringraj Hair Mask –Softening, strengthening and soothing, this hair mask enriched with ayurvedic ingredients – Amla, Bhringraj and Shikakai extracts provide nutrition to dull and damaged hair. It helps to indulge in a natural hair spa right at the comfort of your home. Under Eye Cream – Formulated to relax, revitalize and calm the tired eyes burdened with puffiness, dark circles, wrinkles under the eye with naturally skin-lightening Almond, Potato And Papaya Extracts. Cucumber toner- Articulated with cucumber extracts, it is a super hydrating and nourishing potion for the skin to soothe skin infections, make the facial skin look radiant and deeply hydrated all the time. Face Sheet Masks – Reenergize and replenish the face with Face sheet masks infused with natural nutritional fruit and flower serum. Available in the variants – Rose, Vitamin C, and Papaya these sheet masks repair, moisturize and brighten the facial skin from within.

TNW- The Natural Wash

Since its commencement, TNW-The Natural Wash has quickly built up its online presence through social media with its sheer creative bent of mind and qualitative natural skincare and body care products. Despite the lockdown in effect, the brand continues to climb up the success ladder, with many happy customers joining its bandwagon.

TNW is dedicated to providing natural and green ayurvedic. It aims to highlight how these simple, hassle-free, effective skincare, haircare and body care products can help people resolve the issues without harming their skin with paraben and chemical-laden products.