Shenzhen, China, 2021-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — Shenzhen Wanyi Technology Co., Ltd. is located in Guangming District, Shenzhen, a high-tech capital with convenient transportation and beautiful scenery, close to Guangming High-speed Railway Station. Wanyi Technology was established in 2011, based on the promulgation of the first indoor air quality standard in China.

Shenzhen Wanyi Technology Co., Ltd. integrates R & D, sales, after-sales, and technical consulting. It has passed ISO9001 quality management system certification, ISO14001 environmental management system certification, and products have passed CMA and CE, ERP, measurement and other certifications; “Tester” enterprise standard. Obtained “National High-tech Enterprise Certificate”.

Through years of accumulation of technology and service experience, the company’s two major brands “ONETEST” and “CESTSEN” products have been widely used in negative oxygen ion monitoring, dust PM2.5 monitoring, air quality detectors, Conductivity sensor, water quality monitoring sensor and gas detectors Recognition by customers and friends.https://onetest-meter.com/