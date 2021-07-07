New Book by Julie Reed: Stella’s Umbrellas

ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Julie Reed: Stella’s Umbrellas

New York, USA, 2021-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — The only thing bigger than her extraordinary umbrella collection is the secret behind their hidden magic. Join Stella as she attempts to use her kindness, charm, and posh parasols to remedy pickles, mend messes, and help friends along the way.

Julie Reed is the recipient of two Adelaide Books Children’s Literature Awards and was more recently recognized for If I Met the Moon at Night, to be published next Spring. When she’s not dreaming of twirling magic umbrellas or imagining moonlit adventures you will likely find her in the garden. She lives in Cincinnati with her husband, three children, and two beloved rescue mutts.

Book Info:

Title: Stella’s Umbrellas

Author: Julie Reed

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1-955196-49-9

Price: $17.60

Page Count: 48

Format: Hardcover