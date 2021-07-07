Northalsted Dental Spa Is an LGBTQ Dentist in Lakeview

Chicago, Illinois, 2021-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — Northalsted Dental Spa is pleased to announce they are an LGBTQ-friendly dental office serving residents in Lakeview, IL. Their professional team strives to make all of their patients as comfortable as possible to get the quality dental care they deserve.

Members of the LGBTQ community will find a dental office that puts their comfort first and foremost. Every patient gets the respect and quality dental care they deserve to ensure they have a healthy, beautiful smile that lasts a lifetime. Northalsted Dental Spa welcomes new patients for a thorough examination, x-rays, and a cleaning to evaluate the current state of their dental health. After this appointment, the team will create a personalized treatment plan that best meets each patient’s needs.

Northalsted Dental Spa strives to provide its patients with all the dental care they require, including general, restorative, and cosmetic treatments. They strongly believe everyone deserves a healthy, beautiful smile and work closely with every patient to educate them and help them choose the appropriate treatments to achieve their oral health goals.

Anyone interested in learning about the LGBTQ dentist can find out more by visiting the Northalsted Dental Spa website or by calling 1-773-296-0325.

About Northalsted Dental Spa: Northalsted Dental Spa is a full-service dental office serving residents throughout the Chicago area. Their team offers general, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry to give every patient the healthy, beautiful smile they deserve. In addition, the professionals work hard to provide every patient the compassionate, respectful care they need for optimal oral health.

