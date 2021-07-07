Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd. supports COVID-relief efforts in Sikkim by providing critical equipment

Mumbai, India, 2021-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd., India’s Leading IVD player for whom India comes first, has been actively supporting various state governments in providing faster diagnosis and treatment to COVID patients.

To help the state of Sikkim in its fight against the second wave of the pandemic, Transasia has provided 3 BiPAP machines, 1 three part differential hematology analyzer (H 360), 2 five part differential hematology analyzers (H 560 and Elite 580) and 2 coagulation analyzers (ECL 105) for deployment in various COVID-dedicated hospitals all over Sikkim. Transasia procured the BiPAP machines from its global vendors. Dr. M K Sharma, Health Minister, Sikkim and Mr. Sanjit Kharel, Local MLA cum Transport Minister, Sikkim received them from Arun Sharma, General Manager- Works, Sikkim.

As a part of its COVID-relief efforts, Transasia has provided critical equipment including 200 BiPAP machines for oxygen support, and more than 43 hematology analyzers for monitoring disease severity and 32 coagulation analyzers for D Dimer testing. These equipment worth more than Rs. 3.30 crores have been donated to several state governments to aid in the treatment of COVID patients.

Transasia’s COVID-19 IgG antibody test, RT PCR kit, and those for critical parameters such as D Dimer, CRP, Ferritin are being effectively employed by thousands of laboratories and hospitals all over India and in over 100 countries to monitor the progression of infection.

Expressing his gratitude to the Vazirani Foundation and Transasia for extending their support to the Sikkim government, Dr. M K Sharma, Health Minister, Sikkim, said, “It’s a timely donation and essential in the fight against Coronavirus. Transasia’s efforts to deliver non-invasive ventilation will benefit many COVID-19 patients struggling to breathe while trying to fight off this virus.”

Added, Mr. Sanjit Kharel, Local MLA cum Transport Minister, Sikkim, “We laud Transasia’s ongoing efforts in Sikkim in preventing, detecting, and responding to the pandemic.”

Suresh Vazirani, Founder Chairman, Transasia-Erba Group, said, “The second wave is devastating and is taking a toll on the healthcare system of our country. While we are hopeful that things will turn around for India soon, we realized that just hope is not enough. Transasia remains committed to the health of Indians and through our small effort, we intent to reach out to those severely impacted and in urgent need. This is one of the several initiatives that we, through the Vazirani Foundation, intend to continue to use our resources and technology, to aid the Central and state health ministries.”