JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) partners with Apollo MedSkills to Offer Skill-Based Training

Mumbai, India, 2021-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) in collaboration with Apollo MedSkills (ASML) will offer training to students pursuing programs at the University’s School of Allied Healthcare and Sciences. This association will allow the students to explore and gain practical experience in the paramedical area through practical labs, on-the-job training/clinical internships across Apollo Group of Hospitals and other associated hospitals. The training program will be rolled out to the B.Sc. and M.Sc. courses including Medical Lab Technician (MLT), Operation Theatre Technician (OTT), and Dialysis Technician (DT).

This MOU accounts for significant progress in the growth of the University’s strategy to make education more accessible while inspiring young students to discover opportunities and meet the ever-growing demand and be a future-ready workforce.

On the occasion of the collaboration, Chancellor of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) Dr. Chenraj Roychand quoted “There is a huge scope for paramedical sciences, and we need professionals who can be part of a workforce that will not only support the medical fraternity but also serve the society. And this association with Apollo MedSkills will work towards this cause and prepare the aspiring youngsters who seek to create a huge impact.”

Dr. Srinivasa Rao, CEO of Apollo MedSkills said, “The healthcare sector in India has reacted to numerous challenges in the sector with some very positive responses, including bravely facing the recent COVID pandemic challenges. New delivery models, innovative business practices are emerging in the Healthcare sector and a major consequence has been scaling up infrastructure in the sector, thus creating a huge demand for management professionals and Allied health professionals. Consistent with our vision of building future healthcare leaders for India, Jain University and Apollo MedSkills have collaborated to deliver programs in Healthcare Management and Allied health.

About JAIN (Deemed-to-be University)

Promoted by Jain Group, the University is among the top universities in India and considered a preferred learner-centric destination for students from different countries across the globe. Known for its emphasis on education, entrepreneurship, research, and sports, Jain (Deemed-to-be University) has some of the best minds in the educational and research fields and centers that inspire entrepreneurship and innovative thinking.

About Apollo MedSkills

Apollo Hospitals Group established Apollo MedSkills to build the capacities by skilling the unemployed youth, upskilling the healthcare professionals, providing them with employment opportunities across the nation and the globe. Apollo MedSkills has evolved as the most preferred and trusted healthcare skilling institution in India