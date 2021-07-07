Angel City Animal Hospital Operates State-of-the-Art Facilities

Los Angeles, CA, 2021-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — Angel City Animal Hospital is pleased to announce they operate their veterinary clinic in state-of-the-art facilities. Their experienced team of veterinarians and support staff works closely with clients to take excellent care of their pets and keep them in good health.

Angel City Animal Hospital is a full-service veterinary hospital providing preventive care, senior care, nutritional guidance, pet grooming, dental treatment, and more. They use the latest technology and techniques to provide the high-quality care pet owners want for their animal companions. The friendly, knowledgeable staff ensures every pet gets the customized care that best suits their needs and ensures a lifetime of good health to keep pets and their owners happy.

Angel City Animal Hospital has the necessary equipment onsite for diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and more to ensure their clients get the best possible care at the most affordable prices. Pet owners can rest assured when they bring their pet to the veterinary clinic for care, they will receive everything they need in one place, eliminating the necessity of finding various locations for the treatments their pets need. Clients can count on the best care for their pets in a comfortable environment to reduce stress and anxiety for their furry and feathered family members.

Anyone interested in learning about the state-of-the-art facilities or treatments offered can find out more by visiting the Angel City Animal Hospital website or by calling 1-323-522-3134.

