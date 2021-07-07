Punjab, India, 2021-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — Manras Technologies is a top Salesforce consulting company, Join us to manage your business through the Partner Community, to access valuable resources, as well as things to consider setting your Salesforce practice up for success.

Salesforce’s real-time interaction management capabilities are powered by the Salesforce Marketing Cloud, which enables companies to know their customers, personalize communications and engage with them across all channels in real-time.

Salesforce Marketing Cloud is the leading digital marketing platform. With Salesforce Marketing Cloud, marketers can know more about their customers with powerful data management and analytics personalize every customer engagement with Einstein and create real-time marketing campaigns across email, mobile, social, digital advertising and more.

Salesforce Service Cloud is a company’s based CRM software for sales professionals. Service Cloud allows users to automate service processes, streamline workflows and find key articles, topics, and experts to support the agent.

Salesforce Sales Cloud is a customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to support sales, lead generation, customer service, business analytics, marketing, and customer support in both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-customer (B2C) contexts. Close Deals Faster with Sales cloud.

About Manras Technologies

Manras Technologies enables you to maximize your investment in Salesforce by providing you access to a team of certified and experienced consultants and engineers who are available round the clock to troubleshoot all your glitches as soon as they arise.

Whether you are new to Salesforce and just deployed or have been working with Salesforce for some time, our certified consultants will provide you with actionable solutions to leverage your business investment in your CRM solutions.

