Staying Ahead of the Game with the Priced Right Approach

Lenexa, KS, 2021-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ —With states experiencing soaring temperatures and shortages in HVAC parts due to Covid-19, Priced Right Heating and Cooling is staying one step ahead of the competition with an effective customer-focused strategy.

The Lenexa-based company has ramped up its inventory in stocking more parts in anticipation of rising demands from clients looking for solutions to their heating and cooling problems.

“Our number one goal is to keep the client comfortable,” said company founder Jim Ferguson. “When they work with us, they can expect nothing short of exceptional service because we go above and beyond to meet their needs and exceed their expectations.”

They can offer a fast and reliable service because they have taken the time to gear up their stocks and prevent shortages at the height of summer when they are usually needed most.

As temperatures begin to hit the 90s and low 100s, so Priced Right’s trained and licensed teams are moving into cover HVAC needs from complete installation to repair and maintenance.

They offer same-day service, a fair upfront flat-rate pricing, free in-home estimates on system replacements, and quick turnarounds. Their teams serve Johnson County, including Overland Park, Olathe, Lenexa, Leawood, Shawneed, and other surrounding cities.

Priced Right also provides an after-hours emergency service, so residents and businesses are always covered no matter the problem. “Working with the right heating and cooling company can save you hundreds of dollars on repair costs and thousands of dollars on new equipment installations and replacements,” commented Mr Ferguson

“Our licensed technicians work closely with clients to ensure they receive the solution that works best for their home.”

Priced Right’s approach has been warmly welcomed by its clients, who have given its five-star status in recent reviews. “Great price and work was completed on time, for the price quoted,” commented Mark of Olathe, and adding: “I would recommend them to a friend.”

Katherine of Lenexa added: “When I called at 8pm, Priced Right Heating and Cooling came the next day when my air conditioning unit had stopped working during 100° heatwave. They were able to get my unit running that day! Thank you so much for your quick service and fair prices!”

For further information or book an appointment, contact 913-713-5911 or view their full scope of services at: https://www.pricedrightheatingandcooling.com/.