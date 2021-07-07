Soaring Demand Drives A/V Cassette Housings & Parts Market Growth during the Forecast Period, 2018-2028

Proper maintenance of audio/video cassettes and the need to mitigate risks associated with breakage or damage to these devices is fostering use of A/V cassette housings & parts. Audio/video cassettes represent the most fragile structure, on the back of polymerized plastics, which makes A/V cassette housings & parts a must-have for physical well-being of these devices. However, the rapid penetration of smart phones with integrated multimedia services and apps have resulted in declined sales of audio/video cassettes, which is creating challenges for adoption of A/V cassette housings & parts.

With an aim of safeguarding data and its subsequent loss, the A/V cassette housings & parts are witnessing elevated adoption. The rising need to safeguard A/V cassettes, which are fragile in nature from damage or disruption is fostering popularity of /V cassette housings & parts. Consumers’ demand for highly-efficient A/V cassette housings & parts is on a persistent rise, persuading manufacturers of A/V cassette housings & parts to offer highly-competent products in terms of features and effectiveness. Large-scale presence of local and regional based manufacturers of A/V cassette housings & parts is making the competition level in the A/V cassette housings & parts market space highly intense than ever. Manufacturers of A/V cassette housing are vying to develop products that are not damageable to the fragile cassettes and their peripheries.

A/V cassette housings & parts

A/V cassettes are made of delicate polymerized plastics and a sudden load or fall can result in physical wear and tear, which is likely to result in the loss of data stored on them. Some common guidelines to avoid damage to A/V cassettes and the consequential data loss are listed below:

Avoid carrying loose A/V cassettes in cartons or trays

Avoid direct sunlight and moisture

Avoid magnetic fields. Magnetic fields can result in data loss.

However, companies have developed solutions that automatically take most of the guidelines into account and protect these cassettes.

A/V cassette housings & parts market: Drivers & restraints

Primary factors driving the global A/V cassette housings & parts market include the return of A/V cassettes into the market and the need to keep them protected. A/V cassette housings & parts are very efficient, reliable & sturdy, which increases their demand. Also, the rising requirement to mitigate damage to fragile cassettes and prevent data loss are among factors driving the global market. These housings and parts are available in varying sizes to accommodate single or multiple cassettes. The stacking of A/V cassettes in these containers keeps them protected and prevents data loss. This is another factor that is driving the global market.

However, the availability of more efficient A/V storage devices, such as compact discs and external memory drives, is negatively impacting the demand for A/V cassettes, which is, in turn, restraining the overall growth of the global A/V cassette housings and parts market. Devices, such as MP3 players and smartphones, along with the availability of downloadable media content, smartphone applications, and internet websites, pose a threat to the growth of the global market. Moreover, A/V cassette housing that is designed to hold multiple A/V cassettes is quite bulky and occupies more space.

A/V cassette housings & parts market: Segmentation

On the basis of storage capacity, the global A/V cassette housings and parts market can be segmented as follows:

Single A/V cassette

Multiple A/V cassettes

On the basis of cassette components, the global A/V cassette housings and parts market can be segmented as follows:

Supply reel

Take up reel

Functional pins (such as tension pins)

Functional head drums (such as rotating video head drum)

Functional rollers (such as supply and take up adjustable guide rollers)

Component casing

A/V cassette housings & parts market: Regional outlook

Large presence of local vendors in countries in the Asia Pacific, such as India and Pakistan, is driving the A/V cassette housings and parts market in the region. Among all the regions, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest market value. The region is also anticipated to generate the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the return of A/V cassettes in the market. The need for a secure storage area for pre-owned A/V cassettes is among factors driving the A/V cassette housings and parts market in the region.

A/V cassette housings & parts market: Key players

Some of the major players operating in the global A/V cassette housings & parts market include Samsung; Panasonic Corporation; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; JVC KENWOOD Corporation; Sony Corporation; Goldstar; Sharp Electronics Sdn. Bhd.; Funai Teac Palsonic; Daewoo; Akai and Sanyo Corp.

The A/V cassette housings & parts market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

A/V cassette housings & parts market segments

Historical actual market size of A/V cassette housings and parts market, 2012 – 2016

A/V cassette housings & parts market size & forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & demand value chain in the A/V cassette housings and parts market

A/V cassette housings & parts market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & companies in A/V cassette housings & parts market

A/V cassette housings & parts technology

A/V cassette housings and parts market value chain

A/V cassette housings & parts market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for A/V cassette housings & parts market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Chile

Peru

Rest of LatAm

Europe

EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain)

UK

BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg)

NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.)

Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

Greater China

India

Korea

ASEAN Countries

Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Iran

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

