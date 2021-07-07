Global Erythrosine Market 2021 – 2031 Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future 2030

Erythrosine, otherwise known as Red No.3, has been gaining high prominence as a food colorant. Having been characterized as one of the best chemicals in terms of performance, erythrosine is also gaining high prominence in case of printing and dyeing applications. Favorable particulars on erythrosine by prominent organizations, such as European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and World Health Organization (WHO), have restored the confidence of food manufacturers to use it as a reliable food colorant. Multiple benefits of erythrosine apropos of skin and health has predominantly spurred its adoption of cosmetics and personal care products.

Erythrosine dyes are being extensively utilized in case of multiple modern foods, such as ready-to-eat convenience foods and low-calorie foods, and fruit juices. The spurring demand for erythrosine is poised to take off by significant margins in line with its increasing prominence as one of the major additives necessary for processed food products.

Erythrosine is also being increasingly utilized in case of the pharmaceuticals industry, wherein coloring of capsules and tablets are done with the help of erythrosine pigment. The growth trajectory of erythrosine market is poised to register a notable upturn in parallel with the rising production as well as consumption of specialty foods.

Global Erythrosine market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of end use, the global erythrosine market has been segmented as

Beverages Convenience food and ready meals Bakery products Confectionary Functional food and nutrition

Cosmetics

On the basis of form, the global erythrosine market has been segmented as

Powdered Erythrosine

Liquid Erythrosine

Granule Erythrosine

On the basis of distribution, the global erythrosine market has been segmented as

Direct

Indirect Pharmaceuticals Specialty Stores Retail Online



Global Erythrosine Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global erythrosine market are Univar Colour; Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC; Dynemic Products Ltd.; Food Ingredient Solutions LLC; Parshwanath Dyestuff Industries; Sun Food Tech.; Kolor Jet Chemical Pvt. Ltd.; BASF SE; Jagson Colorchem Limited; Matrix Pharma Chem; Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Limited; Rung International; Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt. Ltd. and Kanegrade Ltd.

