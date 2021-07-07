Embedded Systems in Automobiles Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2022

CITY, Country, 2021-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Embedded Systems in Automobiles Market by vehicle, electric vehicle, type, component (Sensors, MCU, Transceivers, and Memory Devices), application (Infotainment & Telematics, Body Electronics, and Safety & Security) and Region – Global forecast to 2022″, The embedded systems in automobiles market is estimated to be USD 5.15 Billion in 2017 and is projected to grow to USD 7.41 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.56%. The increasing demand for electric vehicles, advanced safety, comfort, and convenience systems, and rising trend of vehicle electrification in the automotive industry are some of the key factors fueling the growth of this market.

Safety & Security segment to hold the largest share of the embedded systems in automobiles market, by application type

The safety & security application is estimated to hold the largest share, by value, of the embedded systems in automobiles market in 2017. The mandatory installation of anti-lock braking systems (ABS) and electronic stability systems in the U.S. and European countries has contributed to the growth of this application. Likewise, in India, airbags, ABS, and speed warning system will be mandatory for all cars from October 2018. The growing installation rate of various safety features in vehicles are the key drivers for the safety & security application market.

Sensor component– To acquire the largest market share

The sensors component is estimated to hold the largest share of the embedded systems in automobiles market, by component type. The increasing number of electric vehicles and growing trend of vehicle electrification in the automobile industry have driven the growth of the automotive sensors market.

Asia-Pacific: The largest market for the embedded systems in automobiles market

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold the largest share, by value, of the embedded systems in automobiles market in 2017. The demand for automotive embedded system in this region is triggered by increasing vehicle production in developing nations such as China and India and the increasing number of electric vehicles in countries such as China and Japan. The region is also the leading producer of automobiles in the world.

Key Market Players:

The report analyzes all major players in the embedded systems in automobiles market, including Continental AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), and Panasonic Corporation (Japan).

