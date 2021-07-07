Solar Pumps Market Applications, Service Channel Estimates & Prominent Players

Felton, Calif., USA, July. 07, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Solar Pumps Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global solar pumps market is expected to reach USD 3.63 Billion by 2022. The market is expected to gain a positive traction in the forthcoming period. Photovoltaic panels are usually used for agricultural operations, particularly in remote areas where alternative energy source is needed. The major benefits in using solar panels have resulted in a reliable produce that is sufficient in directing electricity from solar radiation in order to supply power livestock and irrigation systems.

Key Players:

Lorentz

CRI Group

Shakti Solar Pumping System

Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd.

SunEdison

Solar Power & Pump Co., LLC

Rainbow Power Co., Ltd.

Wenling Jintai Pump Factory

American West Windmill & Solar Company

Bright Solar Water Pumps

USL

Grundfos

Growth Drivers:

The solar pumps market is driven by factors such as consumer awareness and rise in modernization of agriculture, shift in energy usage trends, rise in government subsidies and financial incentives. In addition, the demand for clean water supply needed to fulfill agricultural objectives adds to the growth of market during the forecast period. Higher depletion rate of natural resources also adds to the market growth in the forecast period. Other reasons such as powering agricultural water pump systems raises water requirements for irrigation and livestock to concur with increased solar energy.

Application Outlook:

Agriculture

Drinking Water

Product Outlook:

DC Suction

AC Submersible

DC Submersible

AC Floating

DC suction pumps have emerged as the leading product accounting for more than 70% of the solar pumps market. AC submersible pumps have witnessed a higher growth in the forecast period owing to increase in use.

Regional Outlook:

North America U.S.

Europe

Asia Pacific China India

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Geographical segmentation for solar pumps industry includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific market is highly driven by rise in government subsidies and low dependency on fossil fuels. In addition, rise in government initiatives to install solar pumps for residential use also stimulates the market growth in the forecast period.

North American and European market is likely to gain a significant market share due to consumer awareness and stringent norms for pollution control. The key players in the solar pumps market include SunEdison, USL, Bright Solar, Lorentz, CRI Pumps, Shakti Pumps and Tata Power Systems Ltd.

