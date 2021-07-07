Waterproofing Chemicals Market Key Opportunities Prioritized By Application, Shape & End Use

CITY, Country, 2021-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Waterproofing Chemicals Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market is expected to reach USD 7 billion by 2022. The market is likely to gain a significant growth in the forecast period. Water leakage from roofs can lead to one of the major failures in manufacturing sector. It is likely to damage the building structure and even cause a potential loss of products and raw materials.

Key Players:

Pidilite Industries Ltd

BASF

Polygel Industries

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Bridgestone Corporation

Toray Industries

Evonik Industries

Eastman Chemical Company

Choksey Chemical

Growth Drivers:

The damage may extend in destruction of technical equipment and result in malfunctioning of any machinery. To counter this, a long-term performance of properly protected roof advances the robustness of the building. Simultaneously, it helps in safeguarding the investments and costs of materials and assets. Commercially, waterproofing for industrial roof enables new design and renovation that requires elasticity and weather resistant coatings.

Waterproofing chemicals market is driven by rapid growth in construction industry, extensive use of waterproofing chemicals in infrastructure, automotive and textile sector. Construction sector accounts for a significant market share in the forecast period with factor attributing to substantial increase in infrastructural improvement in the global market. Product segmentation for waterproofing chemical market includes PVC, thermoplastic olefin (TPO), polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), bitumen, silicone and ethylene polypropylene diene terpolymer. Bitumen accounts for a significant market share in the forecast period owing to its exceptional properties. Silicone and PVC witness a great demand in the forecast period and the dominance is expected to be consistent in the forthcoming years.

Application Outlook:

Roofing

Walls

Building structures

Landfills & tunnels

Product Outlook:

Polymers PVC TPO EPDM

Bitumen SBS APP



Regional Outlook:

Geographical segmentation for waterproofing chemicals market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific remains at dominant position in the forecast period accounting on significant rise in construction activities and increase in industrialization. North America and Europe market is likely to gain a significant growth during the forecast period due to rise in preference for bio-based chemicals and increase in disposable income of consumers.

The key players in the waterproofing chemicals industry include MUHU, RPM International Inc, Sibelco AG, Pidilite Industries Ltd, H.B. Fuller, W.R. Grace and Co, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Co, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co, Sika AG, Evonik Industries, Wacker Chemie AG, Mapei SpA, Akzo Nobel and Archoma Management.

