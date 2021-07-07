Cyclospora Diagnostic Testing Market Applications & Business Strategy Forecast 2025

Felton, California , USA, July 7 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Cyclospora is basically an intestinal ailment that is affected via the microscopic parasite termed as “Cyclospora cayetanensis”. Cyclospora Diagnostic Testing Market size on the basis of end-users spans commercial or private laboratories, hospitals, public health labs and physician offices. It is a single-celled coccidian parasitic pathogen that triggers intestinal infection that leads to diarrhea. When we look at it in the medical terms, this diarrheal infection is labeled as cyclospora infection (cyclosporiasis). It is known that this particular infection is usually spread and communicated via feces and ingestion of food and water infected with sporulated oocysts.

Through studies, it has been found that people can be infected with Cyclospora by taking in food or water that is polluted and tainted with the parasite. Those people are at great risk for infection that stay in those countries or travel to regions where cyclosporiasis is quite prevalent. It is said that cyclospora diagnostic testing is not a regular laboratory test. It is only taken up following exact and particular requests from specialized physicians and doctors.

The most fundamental laboratory tests that are carried out for Cyclospora entail acid-fast staining and safranin staining. Even though there are a wide range of tests available, it is quite fascinating to know that there are no blood tests available for the treatment of Cyclospora infection. The prominent factors that are playing a major role in raising the demand for cyclospora diagnostic testing include augmented modernization, improvement in technology, and rising concerns for health related issues. Cyclospora Diagnostic Testing Market size on the basis of techniques used for diagnosis spans chromatography, diagnostic imaging, gel microdroplets, immunoassays, liposomal testing, differential light scattering, flow cytometry, monoclonal antibodies, and molecular diagnostics.

Cyclospora Diagnostic Testing Market size on the basis of geography spans North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. As far as the geography is concerned, Asia Pacific is lately dominating the Cyclospora Diagnostic Testing market and it is also recognized as the largest market for these tests owing to more susceptive surrounding for infection. The data shows that this particular disease is quite prevalent in tropical and subtropical countries of Latin America and Asia.

In addition, latest irregular occurrence of the infection has also been observed in temperate countries including the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The data that has been revealed from the studies of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that above 600 cases of Cyclospora infection were witnessed in 2013, because of the infection communicated via the means of packaged salad mix. The key players operating in the cyclospora diagnostic testing market include Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare, Diamedix Corporation, Hologic, Inc., DiaSorin S.p.A., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Wako Chemicals, Inc, Affymetrix, Inc., Nanogen, Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Inc., bioMerieux, Inc., and CEPHEID.

