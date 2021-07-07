Surgical Microscopes Market Growth By Application and End User – Forecast 2021

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report surgical microscopes market is poised to reach USD 915.6 Million by 2021 from USD 508.1 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2016 to 2021.

The increasing use of fluorescence image-guided surgery (FIGS), increase in the number of surgeries and growing demand for MIS, advancements in healthcare facilities, technological advancements, and customized microscopy solutions are the key factors driving the growth of the global surgical microscopes market. However, factors such as high cost of advanced surgical/operating microscopes, implementation of excise tax by the U.S. government, and high custom duties on medical devices are restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent.

The global operating microscopes market is segmented on the basis of application, end user, and region. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into neuro and spine surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, ophthalmology, gynecology and urology, oncology, dentistry, ENT surgery, and documentation. In 2016, the neuro and spine surgery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market due to the increasing demand for surgical/operating microscopes in neurosurgery. However, the oncology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer around the world.

On the basis of end user, the surgical microscopes market is segmented into hospitals and outpatient facilities. In 2016, hospitals are estimated to account for the largest share of the operating microscopes market. The growing usage of surgical/operating microscopes in complex neurology, ENT, and dental procedures, and implementation of less-invasive surgical instruments during MIS procedures in hospitals are key market drivers in this end-user segment.

The surgical microscopes market is highly competitive in nature. Some of the major players in this market include Novartis AG (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Topcon Corporation (Japan), and Carl Zeiss AG (Germany). The strong position of these companies in the market can primarily be attributed to their global presence and broad product portfolio. Other major players in the market include KARL KAPS GMBH & Co. KG (Germany), Alltion (Wuzhou) Co. Ltd. (China), and ARRI Medical (ARRI Group) (Germany).

In 2016, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global surgical microscopes market. Factors such as the growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, infrastructural advancements in healthcare facilities, and increase in the number of surgeries are driving the growth of the North American operating microscopes market.

