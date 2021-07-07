Healthcare Sector Likely To Augment Next Generation Wound Closure Device Market Sales

The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of Next Generation Wound Closure Device gives estimations of the Size of Next Generation Wound Closure Device Market and the overall share of key regional segments

Next Generation Wound Closure Device Market Forecast and CAGR According to latest research study by Fact.MR, next generation wound closure device market is set to witness numerous opportunities during forecast period. These devices are highly been utilized in surgical procedure to prevent the formation of skin gaps and bacterial infection. Rising demand from healthcare sector is predicted to give numerous opportunities to the product development in upcoming years and shall witness absolute $ opportunity of US$ 250 Mn.

What is Driving Demand for Next Generation Wound Closure Device? Rising demand for next generation wound closure device including flexible wound closure strips, elastic skin closures, topical skin adhesives, antimicrobial skin closures and reinforced skin closures in healthcare sector is likely to create numerous opportunities for manufacturers. Advantage of these devices such as high efficiency in providing safety, reducing recovery time and precision are the key factors which lead to generate sufficient demand from the consumers end. Increasing incidences of the accidents and sports injuries is witnessing considerable demand for wound closure devices and anticipated to follow the same trend during the forecast period. Apart from reducing the risk of infection, the transparent design of these devices allows improved visibility and control, which is also a considerable fact which accounts for significant sale and give a positive impact to the production.

Key Segments

By Product Type

Regular Sutures

Mechanical sutures (Staplers)

Topical Adhesives

Non-Invasive wound closure devices

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgery centers

Clinics

North America Market Outlook

North America holds the major share of the wound closure devices business. Especially, US is one of the largest markets for wound closure device in the globe. Trend of painless treatment among consumers has observed noteworthy demand in this region and is most likely to lead the production in near future. The US market is set to tread on the historic pattern during the assessment period 2021-2031.

Demand for wound closure device in US and Canada will be led by healthcare sector. The rising government spending for healthcare infrastructure development is anticipated to create appropriate sales growth during the assessment period.

Asia Pacific Demand Outlook

Asia Pacific holds considerable market share of the market globally. The rising government investment to improve healthcare infrastructure and quick industrialization & urbanization in countries like India and China is predicted to give convenient market growth rate in terms of value and volume.

Many countries in Asia Pacific region have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, which has led to a decline in sports activities. Due to this fact the demand for sports injurie’s treatment remain muted in Q1 & Q2 of 2020. Government support and renovated healthcare systems will contribute the growth of next generation wound closure market during forecast period in this region.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Next Generation Wound Closure Device Market are:

To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Next Generation Wound Closure Device Market industry research report includes detailed competitive landscape analysis.

The competitive landscape analysis for Next Generation Wound Closure Device Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Next Generation Wound Closure Device manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

An assessment on the winning strategies of key Next Generation Wound Closure Device Market manufacturers is provided, with recommendation on what works well in Next Generation Wound Closure Device Market landscape.

Some of the leading manufacturers of next generation wound closure device include

3M Healthcare

B Braun Melsungen AG

Dukal Corporation

Integra Lifesciences Corp.

Medtronic PLC

Teleflex medical incorporated

Abbott Vascular

Ethicon US LLC

BSN Medical

DermaRite Industries LLC

Derma Sciences Inc.

Covidien

Smith & Nephew

NeatStitch Ltd.

Baxter International

ZipLine Medical

Wound care technologies Inc.

In February 2019, Teleflex Incorporated received an FDA approval for a device called ‘MANTA™ Device’, envisioned to seal femoral punctures post-medical procedures of vascular access and to advance the rate of wound healing.

In December 2018, Smith & Nephew introduced its first single use negative pressure wound therapy system (sNPWT) with AIRLOCK Technology – PICO 7Y. The novel product consists of multisite dressings and extended soft port, which is intended to track complex anatomies with groundbreaking integrated Y extension, the sNPWT permits multiple wounds to be addressed at the same time.

